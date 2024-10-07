Crow superstitions and omens: Unveiling the myths and truths

Our mythology and scriptures refer to the crow as the messenger of Yama, the god of death. But how much truth is there to this? Is there any connection between crows and human death?

For many, seeing a crow upon waking up in the morning is not auspicious. This is because... many consider the crow to be a bad omen.



Not only that.. even hearing a crow's caw.. is considered ominous. Our mythology and scriptures refer to the crow as the messenger of Yama. But how much truth is there to this?

Is there any connection between crows and human death? To know the truth behind this, we will try to know what our scriptures and mythology say...

1. The amazing power of crows.. Crows can sense something beforehand. Even three months in advance, the crow can sense the changes that will come in nature. Our ancestors believed that we were informed about upcoming events through crows.

2. What does it mean to see crows fighting?: If a flock of crows comes and sits in your house and fights among themselves, it is considered a danger to the householder.

From which direction is the crow calling..? : Before noon, if you hear the call of a crow sitting in the east or north direction, then your day will be auspicious. It is considered a sign of happiness received from the wife. If a crow comes to the roof of your house and sits in the south direction and calls, it is an inauspicious sign. From this sign, you have to understand that someone is going to die in your house.

Seeing a crow drinking water: If you see a crow drinking water from any pot while going somewhere, then understand that you are going to gain wealth. If you go to do some work, then understand that you will get success in that work.

A piece of bread in the mouth: If it is seen that a crow is flying with a piece of bread or meat in its mouth, then understand that some big wish of yours is going to be fulfilled soon. Crow's touch: If a crow comes and pecks at a person, it is inauspicious. On the other hand, if a crow comes and sits on a person's head, then bad times will come in that person's life. It is believed that the person will die.

If you are going somewhere in the morning, if a crow flying near you touches your feet, then it is considered a very auspicious sign. It brings progress in life. If a crow comes in the morning and throws a red object in front of a person, then understand that you have to go to jail. That is, some misfortune is going to happen to you.

Latest Videos