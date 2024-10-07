Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Crow superstitions and omens: Unveiling the myths and truths

    Our mythology and scriptures refer to the crow as the messenger of Yama, the god of death. But how much truth is there to this? Is there any connection between crows and human death? 

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 7:26 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 7:26 PM IST

    For many, seeing a crow upon waking up in the morning is not auspicious. This is because... many consider the crow to be a bad omen.
     

    article_image2

    Not only that.. even hearing a crow's caw.. is considered ominous. Our mythology and scriptures refer to the crow as the messenger of Yama. But how much truth is there to this? 

    article_image3

    Is there any connection between crows and human death? To know the truth behind this, we will try to know what our scriptures and mythology say...

    article_image4

    1. The amazing power of crows.. Crows can sense something beforehand. Even three months in advance, the crow can sense the changes that will come in nature. Our ancestors believed that we were informed about upcoming events through crows.

    article_image5

    2. What does it mean to see crows fighting?: If a flock of crows comes and sits in your house and fights among themselves, it is considered a danger to the householder.

    article_image6

    From which direction is the crow calling..? : Before noon, if you hear the call of a crow sitting in the east or north direction, then your day will be auspicious. It is considered a sign of happiness received from the wife. If a crow comes to the roof of your house and sits in the south direction and calls, it is an inauspicious sign. From this sign, you have to understand that someone is going to die in your house. 

    article_image7

    Seeing a crow drinking water: If you see a crow drinking water from any pot while going somewhere, then understand that you are going to gain wealth. If you go to do some work, then understand that you will get success in that work.

    article_image8

    A piece of bread in the mouth: If it is seen that a crow is flying with a piece of bread or meat in its mouth, then understand that some big wish of yours is going to be fulfilled soon.

    Crow's touch: If a crow comes and pecks at a person, it is inauspicious. On the other hand, if a crow comes and sits on a person's head, then bad times will come in that person's life. It is believed that the person will die. 

    article_image9

    If you are going somewhere in the morning, if a crow flying near you touches your feet, then it is considered a very auspicious sign. It brings progress in life. If a crow comes in the morning and throws a red object in front of a person, then understand that you have to go to jail. That is, some misfortune is going to happen to you.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Predictions for October 7, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 7, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: October 7, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: October 7, 2024 - Favourable day for Leo, Aries may have stressful day and more

    Navratri 2024 Day 5: Know shubh muhurat, colour, puja vidhi, mantra, bhog and more RBA

    Navratri 2024 Day 5: Know shubh muhurat, colour, puja vidhi, mantra, bhog and more

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes ATG

    Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Wishes: Here are some greetings, messages, images and quotes

    Numerology Predictions for October 5, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number AJR

    Numerology Predictions for October 5, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

    Recent Stories

    Salary hike before Diwali? Modi govt likely to increase DA for central employees RBA

    Salary hike before Diwali? Modi govt likely to increase DA for central employees

    Ambani Family Education: Where Did Mukesh Ambani, Nita, Radhika Merchant and other family members study? RBA

    Ambani Family Education: Where Did Mukesh Ambani, Nita, Radhika Merchant and other family members study?

    Indian Gymnast Dipa Karmakar Announces Retirement RBA

    Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar announces retirement

    RG Kar murder-rape case: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal named in CBI chargesheet; read details RBA

    RG Kar murder-rape case: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal named in CBI chargesheet; read details

    BREAKING: Fresh Israeli airstrike near Beirut's airport on Oct 7 anniversary; dramatic video surfaces (WATCH) shk

    Israel carries out airstrike near Beirut's airport on Oct 7 anniversary; dramatic video surfaces (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon