Goan Tiles for Home Décor: Affordable Way to Achieve a Heritage Look
Want to give your home a stylish and modern look without breaking the bank? Check out these unique and budget-friendly ideas using Goa's famous handcrafted tiles for your living room, kitchen, and walls.
Goa's famous Handcrafted Ceramic Tiles
Mirror Decoration Ideas
If you're thinking of decorating your living room or dining area, choose handcrafted ceramic tiles like these. In the picture, a square mirror is decorated with Azulejos tiles, which give a Mediterranean and Portuguese vibe. They make the wall a focal point and add a fantastic artistic look.
Living Room Wall Art
It's not necessary to always use expensive panels or showpieces on your walls. Instead, you can arrange handcrafted patterned tiles in a grid. Trust us, they will give your space a complete art gallery look.
Stair Wall Decoration
Instead of focusing on the main walls, decorate your stair wall. People often like to hang photo frames in this space, but you can break that trend and decorate your home with ceramic handcrafted tiles. Here, small tiles are placed inside photo frames in a grid pattern. If you want something different and unique, this is a great option.
Ceramic Tile Hook Rack
This hook rack, inspired by vintage functional home accessories, is a very smart idea for decorating the kitchen. If you don't like cluttered or heavy designs, make this your choice. You can hang keys, towels, spoons, and other small items on it.
Ceramic Tile Photo Gallery
If you're looking for something that is both unique and affordable, a ceramic tile photo art display is a brilliant option for the living room. You can put it up on the TV wall or even in a corner. You'll find tons of varieties with photo frames in the market.
What's Special About Handcrafted Ceramic Tiles?
- Artisans make these Handcrafted Tiles by hand, not by machine.
- These tiles have a distinct texture, and no two tiles ever look the same.
- You can find different shades and variations in Goan tiles.
- You can also get handcrafted tiles customized according to your preference.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.