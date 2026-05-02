If you're thinking of decorating your living room or dining area, choose handcrafted ceramic tiles like these. In the picture, a square mirror is decorated with Azulejos tiles, which give a Mediterranean and Portuguese vibe. They make the wall a focal point and add a fantastic artistic look.

Living Room Wall Art

It's not necessary to always use expensive panels or showpieces on your walls. Instead, you can arrange handcrafted patterned tiles in a grid. Trust us, they will give your space a complete art gallery look.