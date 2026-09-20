Inspect the soil and roots carefully. Are roots circling the pot, pushing the plant up, or bursting from drainage holes? Your plant is likely root-bound. This starves the plant, restricting nutrient and water absorption. Repot it! A slightly larger container with fresh or homemade composted soil makes an excellent, cheap solution. Fresh soil gives a nutrient boost and better drainage. Adding homemade compost improves soil structure, aeration, and fertility — no need for expensive commercial products. This simple act revives your plant. It encourages strong root and shoot development, fixing that constricted growth.