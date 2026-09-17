Gardening Tips: 5 Ways To Save Your Dying Succulents
Do you have some itsy-bitsy succulents that just brighten up any space, but are dying? Worry not, we have got you covered.
Let's save you succulents!
Let us tell you that you can easily save a dying succulent by adjusting your watering habits, fixing the soil, and ensuring proper light. Keep scrolling to know more!
Fix Your Watering Schedule
Stop watering on a rigid calendar. Always check if the soil is totally dry before adding more water. Soak the soil completely until water runs out of the bottom drainage hole.
Upgrade to Well-Draining Soil
Remove heavy, dense garden dirt that traps moisture. Make sure to use a specialised cactus and succulent mix.
Remove Rot and Propagate
Cut away black, mushy, or foul-smelling roots and stems with clean scissors. This will help succulents breathe cleanly and spaciously.
Adjust Sunlight Exposure
Move stretched, pale plants to a brighter spot.Give indoor plants four to six hours of direct sunlight near a sunny window.
Prevent Dampness and Feed
Simply add a top layer of small pebbles or coarse grit around the base to keep the stem dry. This will help improve air circulation around indoor containers to prevent fungal issues.2
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