That familiar scent in your kitchen – cinnamon – is finding a new home: in your garden. Gardeners increasingly turn to this common spice for plant care, especially for potted varieties. This fragrant powder, many believe, offers a host of benefits. It fights off fungi. It deters unwelcome pests. But does it truly work? Most horticulturists and plant enthusiasts agree. Cinnamon can indeed become a beneficial addition to your routine – a natural, affordable solution for common plant problems.