Gardening Tips: 6 Easy Ways to Grow a Beautiful Garden on a Budget
Create a thriving garden without overspending by saving seeds, reusing household containers, making compost, growing plants from kitchen scraps, and dividing mature plants to expand your collection.
Save Seeds from Kitchen Produce
Don’t throw away seeds from vegetables and fruits that can be grown at home. Tomatoes and peppers can provide an inexpensive starting point for your garden.
Try Seed Swapping
Exchange extra seeds or young plants with friends, neighbours or local gardening groups. It’s a simple way to discover new varieties without buying packets of seeds.
Turn Household Items into Planters
Old buckets, yogurt cups and egg cartons can be transformed into useful plant containers. Add drainage holes to help excess water escape and keep plants healthier.
Make Your Own Compost
Kitchen scraps and suitable garden waste can be converted into nutrient-rich compost at home. This reduces waste while providing an affordable source of nourishment for plants.
Propagate and Divide Plants
Some herbs and vegetables can be regrown from kitchen scraps or supermarket cuttings. Mature perennial plants can also be divided to create more plants without buying new ones.
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