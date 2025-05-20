Image Credit : Freepik

Chillies require 5-6 hours of direct sunlight and frequent watering, but avoid waterlogging.

Ensure the pots have good drainage to prevent root rot.

Step 5: Fertilizing for Healthy Growth

Use organic compost, vermicompost, or well-rotted manure to boost plant nutrition.

Cherries benefit from potassium-rich fertilizers, while chillies thrive with nitrogen-based fertilizers.

Apply fertilizers every 2-3 weeks for best results.

Step 6: Protecting from Pests and Diseases

Neem oil spray or mild soap solution can prevent pests like aphids.

Regularly check leaves for fungus or infections, especially in humid weather.

Keep an eye on soil moisture to prevent diseases like root rot or mold growth.

Step 7: Harvesting Cherries and Chillies

Cherries take around 3-4 years to produce fruit, but they are worth the wait! Harvest when they turn bright red.

Chillies can be picked in 2-3 months once they turn green or red, depending on the variety.

Pluck chillies carefully and store them in a cool place for long-lasting freshness.