Gardening Guide: Step by step process to grow cherry and Chillies on your terrace
Step by step process to grow cherry and Chillies
Growing your own cherries and chillies on your terrace is a rewarding and enjoyable experience. Whether you want to enjoy fresh fruit or spice up your meals, these plants can thrive in pots with the right care. Here’s a simple step-by-step guide to help you cultivate them successfully in a limited space.
Growing Chillies
Chillies require 5-6 hours of direct sunlight and frequent watering, but avoid waterlogging.
Ensure the pots have good drainage to prevent root rot.
Step 5: Fertilizing for Healthy Growth
Use organic compost, vermicompost, or well-rotted manure to boost plant nutrition.
Cherries benefit from potassium-rich fertilizers, while chillies thrive with nitrogen-based fertilizers.
Apply fertilizers every 2-3 weeks for best results.
Step 6: Protecting from Pests and Diseases
Neem oil spray or mild soap solution can prevent pests like aphids.
Regularly check leaves for fungus or infections, especially in humid weather.
Keep an eye on soil moisture to prevent diseases like root rot or mold growth.
Step 7: Harvesting Cherries and Chillies
Cherries take around 3-4 years to produce fruit, but they are worth the wait! Harvest when they turn bright red.
Chillies can be picked in 2-3 months once they turn green or red, depending on the variety.
Pluck chillies carefully and store them in a cool place for long-lasting freshness.
Growing Cherries
Step 1: Choosing the Right Pots and Soil
Cherry plants need deep pots (at least 12-15 inches) with good drainage.
Chillies grow well in medium-sized pots (8-10 inches) with enough room for roots to spread.
Use nutrient-rich soil with a mix of organic compost, garden soil, and cocopeat to ensure proper plant growth.
Step 2: Selecting Seeds or Saplings
For cherries, choose dwarf cherry tree saplings, as they are more suitable for terrace gardens.
Chillies can be grown from seeds or small plants, depending on availability.
Ensure you buy healthy seeds/saplings from a trusted nursery or supplier.
Step 3: Planting the Cherries and Chillies
For cherries: Dig a small hole in the pot, place the sapling, and gently cover it with soil. Water lightly.
For chillies: Sow seeds ½ inch deep, cover with soil, and spray water. Germination takes about 7-10 days.
Step 4: Providing Proper Water and Sunlight
Cherries need at least 6-8 hours of sunlight daily and moderate watering to keep the soil slightly moist.