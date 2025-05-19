- Home
Gardening Advice: 3 DIY Guides to Make Homemade Fertilizers for Healthy Plant Development
Homemade fertilizers made from organic ingredients offer a natural and effective way to nourish plants, ensuring healthy growth while keeping your garden eco-friendly and chemical-free.
Making homemade fertilizers using organic materials is a great assistance in attaining healthy plants and a green and chemical-free garden. The following are three easy and helpful homemade fertilizers that will nourish the soil and spur healthy plant development.
1. Banana Peel Fertilizer – Enhance Potassium and Phosphorus
Banana peels have potassium and phosphorus, which the plants use to form root and flower forms.
Preparation Steps
Store banana peels and chop them into tiny pieces.
Plant them directly touching the soil around the roots of the plant.
Alternatively, soak banana peels in water for 24 hours, filter, and use the nutrient-rich liquid to feed plants.
Ideal for: Flowering plants, tomatoes, peppers.
2. Eggshell Fertilizer – Calcium builds plants
Calcium halts root rot and hardens plant cells.
Instructions to Prepare:
Grind eggshells into tiny pieces.
Bury them on the ground surface or mix them into the compost pile.
Allow them to naturally rot to provide calcium to the soil.
Ideal for: Tomatoes, peppers, and leafy greens.
3. Compost Tea – General Nutrient Booster
Compost tea feeds microbes in the soil and supplies vital nutrients to stimulate plant growth.
Instructions to Prepare
Use mature compost and mix in some scoops into a bucket of water.
Steep well and steep for 24–48 hours.
Strain the liquid and apply to water plants for a nutrient boost.
Great for: All plants and veggie gardens.