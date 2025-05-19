Image Credit : Freepik

Banana peels have potassium and phosphorus, which the plants use to form root and flower forms.

Preparation Steps

Store banana peels and chop them into tiny pieces.

Plant them directly touching the soil around the roots of the plant.

Alternatively, soak banana peels in water for 24 hours, filter, and use the nutrient-rich liquid to feed plants.

Ideal for: Flowering plants, tomatoes, peppers.