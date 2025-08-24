Image Credit : Getty

In Maharashtra, some people immerse Ganesh idols in just 2 or 3 days. This tradition is not new either. When a person installs a Ganesh idol at a place, at the same time, he also takes a pledge that after how many days he will immerse this idol. According to that pledge, some people immerse the Ganesh idol in just 2 or 3 days. According to scholars, doing so is in accordance with the scriptures.



Disclaimer

The information in this article has been taken from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are just a medium to convey this information to you. Users should consider this information as information only.