Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why the Festival Is Celebrated for 10 Joyous Days
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 is celebrated for 10 days in Bhadrapada. While Ganesha is worshipped daily, few know the reason behind the 10-day celebration. Here’s why this tradition holds deep significance.
Learn About Ganesh Festival Traditions
Why is Ganesh Utsav celebrated for 10 days? Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month. This year, this festival will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27th. On the first day of the festival, Ganesh idols are installed, and there is a tradition of worshipping them daily for 10 days. On the last day of the festival, i.e., Anant Chaturdashi, these Ganesh idols are immersed. Very few people know why Ganesh Utsav is celebrated for 10 days. Find out the reason…
How Was Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrated in the Past?
The form of Ganesh Utsav as it is today was not the same before. Until a few hundred years ago, Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated for only one day. The special thing is that at that time, the tradition of bringing clay Ganesh idols was not there. People used to celebrate this festival with great pomp by worshipping the Ganesh idol installed in their homes. At that time, Ganesh Utsav was celebrated in homes, not publicly.
Who Started the Public Celebration of Ganesh Festival?
Why Is Ganesh Festival Celebrated for 10 Days?
Can Ganesh Idol Immersion Be Done Before 10 Days?
Disclaimer
The information in this article has been taken from religious texts, scholars, and astrologers. We are just a medium to convey this information to you. Users should consider this information as information only.