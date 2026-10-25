We always check the price, offers, and weight when we buy groceries. But we often ignore the dates printed on the packet. Many people do not know that 'Expiry Date' and 'Best Before' mean two completely different things.

You must check these labels before you buy milk, biscuits, bread, cooking oil, or packaged foods.

Some expired items cause health risks, while throwing away perfectly good food causes unnecessary waste.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shares clear guidelines to help every household understand these dates. Let us look at what these labels actually mean.