Flight from India to Vietnam at just Rs 11! Vietjet launches UNBELIEVABLE deal | Check details

Published: Feb 28, 2025, 2:45 PM IST

Vietnam is one of the most popular international travel destinations for Indian tourists. Known for its stunning landscapes, rich culture and bustling cities, Vietnam attracts thousands of visitors every year. Now you can visit this country. That too for just 11 rupees.

With this, passengers can book flight tickets to Vietnam for just Rs 11. Vietnamese airline Vietjet Air has introduced a special festive offer to excite passengers. Under this limited time promotion, economy class tickets from India to Vietnam can be booked for just Rs 11, excluding taxes and additional fees.

This offer applies to flights from major Indian cities such as Mumbai, Delhi, Kochi and Ahmedabad to popular Vietnamese destinations including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang. Flight tickets under this Rs 11 offer will be available for booking every Friday until December 31, 2025. However, passengers are advised to book soon as seats are limited under this scheme.

Tickets can be booked directly through VietJet Air's official website www.vietjetair.com or their mobile application, which will help make the process convenient and hassle-free. Passengers availing of this offer can travel anytime from now until December 31, 2025. However, blackout dates will apply during government holidays and peak travel seasons as per demand.

It is recommended to check availability before finalizing travel plans. VietJet Air has also introduced flexible booking policies for passengers. Passengers can change their travel dates by paying applicable fees. If canceled, the money will be refunded and credited to the passenger's travel wallet.

