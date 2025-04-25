Flat stomach goals? THESE quick exercises make it happen
Reducing belly fat requires overall weight loss through diet and exercise. This post outlines simple exercises like jumping jacks, high knees, and burpees, combined with dietary recommendations, to help achieve a flatter stomach.
Spot reduction is not possible; overall weight loss reduces body fat. A proper diet and five days of weekly exercise can help reduce belly fat. This post explores simple exercises for belly fat reduction.
Jumping jacks can be done with or without jumping. Move your left leg sideways and back while raising both arms overhead. Do this rapidly, 30 reps for 3 sets.
High knees are excellent for burning belly fat. Lift your knees high, either jumping or standing. Do 3 sets of 30 reps (15 per leg).
Burpees are a highly effective exercise for belly fat. 100 burpees a day with adequate rest can yield great results. According to the American College of Sports Medicine, 10 burpees are equivalent to a 30-second sprint. This exercise combines planks, squats, and push-ups.