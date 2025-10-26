Image Credit : @FinlandinUSA/X

Early History (c. 9,000 BC): The first settlers arrived after the last Ice Age.

Swedish Rule (13th–18th Century): Finland became part of Sweden, and Lutheranism spread, boosting literacy and culture.

Russian Rule (1809–1917): Finland became an autonomous Grand Duchy under Russia, fostering national identity and cultural growth.

Independence and World Wars (1917–1945): Finland declared independence in 1917 and survived a civil war and World War II while maintaining sovereignty.

Modern Era (1945–Present): Neutral during the Cold War, Finland joined the EU in 1995 and the Eurozone in 1999. Today, it is a prosperous, democratic nation with world-class education and a strong welfare system.