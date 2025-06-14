Image Credit : freepik

The United States followed the tradition of celebrating Father's Day in June. Following this, many countries adopted the practice of celebrating it on the same date. Some countries follow their own traditions and celebrate it on different days.

In 1966, US President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation honoring fathers. He designated the 3rd Sunday of June as Father's Day. Following this, in 1972, President Richard Nixon officially signed the proclamation. This made Father's Day a permanent national holiday in the United States.