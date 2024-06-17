Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Father's Day 2024: Saba Ali Khan shares NEVER before seen photos of Pataudi family [PICTURES]

    Saba Pataudi recently shared nostalgic family photos on Father’s Day, featuring Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur, and Jeh, alongside Sharmila Tagore

    Saba Pataudi delighted her followers on Father’s Day by sharing rare family photos featuring her late father, Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi, her grandfather, and Saif Ali Khan with his children - Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur, and Jeh. The pictures included intimate moments such as Sharmila Tagore posing with Mansur Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan with young Sara and Ibrahim, and Kareena Kapoor Khan alongside all family members, including a wedding photo of her grandfather.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Fans responded with affection, filling the comments section with heart emojis. Ibrahim Ali Khan also joined in, posting a carousel of two photos on Father’s Day. The first photo raised eyebrows as it featured both his father Saif Ali Khan and actor Ranbir Kapoor, sparking humorous comments about their resemblance. The second photo was a nostalgic shot of young Ibrahim with his father, which resonated deeply with fans.

    ALSO READ: A look into actress-writer Alia Bhatt's newly launched children book 'Ed Finds A Home'

    In other news, Saif Ali Khan has been busy with his upcoming projects. He recently completed shooting for the film "Jewel Thief," which gained attention after director Siddharth Anand shared photos from Budapest featuring Saif and co-stars like Nikita Dutta and director Robbie Grewal. Kunal Kapoor, another member of the cast, humorously announced the wrap-up on Instagram with a group photo, prompting excited reactions from fans.

    Saif Ali Khan’s next venture, "Devara," alongside Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, has also been eagerly anticipated by his fans. With his diverse roles and ongoing projects, Saif continues to be a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, keeping audiences engaged and eager for more.

