Image Credit : PR Handouts

Skullcandy Dime Evo earbuds are primed for any situation—just ‘Clip it and Rip it’. Push ANC Active is a zero-compromise earbud with every active feature, including ultra-secure, low-profile ear hangers, fully waterproof construction, adjustable Stay Aware Mode and 4-Mic Active Noise Cancelling. The Dime Evo is a portable powerhouse for big sound on the move. With IPX4 water-resistance, 36 hours of battery life, and rapid charge, it's ready for any adventure. Google Fast Pair for Android and Auto Connect make pairing simple. Multipoint pairing makes multi-tasking a snap, and a simple button press on either bud gives users full control of calls and media. The Skullcandy App allows for personalising Dime Evo, enabling selection of a preset EQ or customisation of preferences, including adjusting Stay-Aware Mode to tune into surroundings according to preferences.

Dime Evo is now available in India at an unprecedented introductory price of Rs 4999 at www.amazon.in and Skullcandy. in.