Health Guide: Avoid These Urination Habits for Better Health
Learn about the mistakes you should avoid while urinating.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Urination Mistakes to Avoid
How many times a day do you pee? Holding it in can cause health risks. But that's not the question here. Many of us unknowingly make mistakes while urinating, leading to unexpected health issues. This post explains those mistakes and the right way to urinate.
Stopping Mid-Stream:
If you have the habit of stopping mid-stream while urinating, stop it immediately. This habit can lead to unnecessary problems. Stopping urination abruptly increases bladder pressure and can cause infections. Doing this frequently can weaken bladder muscles over time.
Don't Pee Standing Up!
Never urinate while standing. It's not good for you. Standing while peeing prevents the bladder from fully emptying, which can lead to bacterial growth and urinary tract infections. So, both men and women should avoid standing while urinating.
Peeing While Showering?
Avoid urinating about half an hour before and after showering. According to Ayurveda, this isn't healthy. Experts also advise against peeing while showering. It's best to wait about half an hour after showering to urinate.
Eating Right After Peeing?
Experts advise against eating immediately after urinating. Food is essential, but eating right after peeing can strain the digestive system, leading to indigestion, gas, and constipation. Wait about half an hour after urinating before eating.
Peeing After Eating?
Peeing after eating is perfectly fine and even beneficial. It helps the body eliminate waste, aids digestion, and cleanses the system. It also reduces pressure on the kidneys and bladder, preventing urinary tract infections. If you've been making the mistakes mentioned above, stop immediately. They're not good for your health.