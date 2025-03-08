Easy Home Remedies to Lighten Dark Elbows and Knees

You can gradually fade dark knees and elbows using a few items found at home. Let's see what they are here.

Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 8, 2025, 6:38 PM IST

Dark elbow

How To Remove Darkness From Elbows And Knees : Most of us pay more attention only to the face. That is, we do everything we can to make the face look fair and radiant. But many do not give importance to the knee and hand. This makes that area very dark. Because of this, we avoid wearing short and cut-sleeve clothes. In such a situation, if your elbows and knees are dark, you can easily remove them with a few items at home. Let's see what they are about now.

Mustard oil

Mustard oil removes dead cells from the skin and makes the skin glow. To remove darkness from the knees and hands, slightly heat mustard oil and massage it on your hands and feet. Do this every night before going to bed and then bathe or wash in cold water the next morning. Another tip is to powder mustard and mix it with a little cow's milk and apply it on the hands and knees and scrub it like a scrub. If you continue to do this, you will see good results in a week.


Aloe vera

Knowing the benefits of aloe vera, many have started growing it in their homes. To remove the darkness on the hands and knees, apply aloe vera gel on your hands and feet, and the darkness will gradually begin to fade. 

Lemon and sugar

The acid in lemon helps to remove dead cells from the skin. Therefore, to remove the darkness on your hands and knees, mix a little sugar with lemon juice and gently scrub it on the knees. Then wash with cold water and massage with vitamin E oil. If you continue to do this, the darkness in the joints will be removed and your skin will look good.

Yogurt

To remove the darkness on the knees and hands, mix a little turmeric powder and honey in fresh yogurt and apply the paste on your knees and let it dry well. Once dry, wash off with cold water.

