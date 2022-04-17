Easter 2022: Wishes, quotes, messages to share on Facebook, WhatsApp with friends and family

Easter Sunday, often known as Easter, commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. Apart from Christmas, Easter is one of the most significant Christian festivals, and it is celebrated with zeal by Christians all over the world.

Easter Sunday, often known as Easter, commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. Apart from Christmas, Easter is one of the most significant Christian festivals, and it is celebrated with zeal by Christians all over the world. Easter Sunday will fall on April 17 this year, according to the Lunisolar calendar. It usually happens on Sunday, two days after Good Friday, which is remembered as the day Jesus was crucified and later died for the sake of humanity and for the forgiveness of sins.

Easter is celebrated as a joyful day since Jesus was resurrected on this day. Easter Sunday is seen as a day of hope, new beginnings, and optimism. It is a joyful and happy occasion. Many events, such as the Easter Parade and Egg Hunt, are planned. Churches are adorned, religious processions take place, and people pray. Many churches also hold special Easter services. Also Read | Good Friday 2022: Know date, significance and facts about this day

Happy Easter wishes 2022 - As you celebrate Easter this year, may you find peace and pleasure. Best wishes for the Easter season.

- This Easter Sunday, may you be blessed with health, riches, and happiness. Have a nice and quiet Easter!

- I wish you and your family new beginnings, fresh starts, and wonderful surprises this Easter.

- Peace, love, and joy are my Easter wishes for you. May the memory of a lovely Easter day live on in your heart and thoughts forever.

- This Easter, may you be filled with hope and pleasure. I wish you all the joy that Easter has to give.

- Easter Sunday, may you be filled with warmth and light. This Easter, I wish you a blessed life.