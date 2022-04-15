Good Friday 2022: Wishes, WhatsApp status, quotes and messages you can send to your loved ones

The day is observed annually by Christians to mark Jesus Christ's crucifixion. It is a day of remembrance and penance.

Good Friday is a solemn day for Christians all across the world. It's the Friday before Easter, and it's a sad day for Jesus' followers.

The day is observed annually by Christians to mark Jesus Christ's crucifixion. It is a day of remembrance and penance. This is a crucial day for Christians across the world. It marks the day when Jesus Christ was arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane and executed by Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor of Judaea.

Here is the list of wishes, quotes, messages and Whatsapp status:

1) On Good Friday, May the grace of the Lord be with you and your family.

2) May we are blessed with love and care on Good Friday and always.

3) Dear Lord, I wish kindness prevailed everywhere on Good Friday.

4) Your faith in God may bring peace and happiness.

5) Lord's Jesus' glory and blessing may brighten up your lives.

6) Let us all take a moment on Good Friday to thank God for all the love he always bestows on us. On this day, he made a significant sacrifice.

7) I pray that all your loved ones always surround you. I hope your love and devotion for Lord Jesus grow each passing day.

8) I wish that Lord Jesus always keeps us blessed and helps us find the right way.



9) Let's remember the great sacrifice of Lord Jesus. And looking for a better tomorrow.

10) May the blessing of the Lord shine upon you on this holy day and always keep guiding you.

