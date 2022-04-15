Good Friday 2022: Know date, significance and facts about this day

In the Greek liturgy, the day is known as the Holy and Great Friday. Holy Friday in Romance Languages and in German, Karfreitag.

Christians across the globe observe Good Friday as a solemn day. It is the Friday before Easter, and for the followers of Jesus Christ, it's a day of sorrow.

Know the date:

Good Friday is observed on April 15, 2022, this year.

History and Significance:

The day is marked annually when the Christians observe the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It's a day of sorrow and penance. This day is significant for Christians across the globe. It marks the day when Jesus Christ was arrested in the garden at the Gethsemane and was sentenced to death by Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor of Judaea.

The Roman troops forced him to carry his cross and crucified him outside Jerusalem at Golgotha. Following the Bible, God's son was flogged, forced to carry the cross on which he would be crucified, and ultimately executed.

Facts:

1) Because Easter does not have a set day to celebrate, the previous occasion, Good Friday, likewise changes every year. Good Friday is based on the lunar calendar, particularly the first full moon after the spring equinox, which marks the start of the spring season.

2) In the Greek liturgy, the Holy and Great Friday is the day. Holy Friday in Romance Languages and German, Karfreitag.

3) It is considered that the day is called "good" since it is holy or that the phrase is a distortion of "God's Friday."



