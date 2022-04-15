Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Good Friday 2022: Know date, significance and facts about this day

    In the Greek liturgy, the day is known as the Holy and Great Friday. Holy Friday in Romance Languages and in German, Karfreitag.

    Good Friday 2022: Know date, significance and facts about this day - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 15, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Christians across the globe observe Good Friday as a solemn day. It is the Friday before Easter, and for the followers of Jesus Christ, it's a day of sorrow. 

    Know the date:
    Good Friday is observed on April 15, 2022, this year. 

    History and Significance:
    The day is marked annually when the Christians observe the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. It's a day of sorrow and penance. This day is significant for Christians across the globe. It marks the day when Jesus Christ was arrested in the garden at the Gethsemane and was sentenced to death by Pontius Pilate, the Roman governor of Judaea.

    The Roman troops forced him to carry his cross and crucified him outside Jerusalem at Golgotha. Following the Bible, God's son was flogged, forced to carry the cross on which he would be crucified, and ultimately executed. 

    Facts: 
    1) Because Easter does not have a set day to celebrate, the previous occasion, Good Friday, likewise changes every year. Good Friday is based on the lunar calendar, particularly the first full moon after the spring equinox, which marks the start of the spring season. 

    2)  In the Greek liturgy, the Holy and Great Friday is the day. Holy Friday in Romance Languages and German, Karfreitag.

    3) It is considered that the day is called "good" since it is holy or that the phrase is a distortion of "God's Friday."
     

    Also Read: ‘It’s going to be a Good Friday’: Karnataka Health Minister hints at lifting COVID-19 curbs, weekend curfew

    Also Read: 5 things you need to know about Easter celebrations

    Also Read: Good Friday is not a festival, here are five things you must know about it

    Last Updated Apr 15, 2022, 7:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Baisakhi 2022 Wishes and messages to share on Facebook WhatsApp with family gcw

    Baisakhi 2022: Wishes and messages to share on Facebook, WhatsApp with family

    Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Know the date, importance and how to celebrate festival - adt

    Mahavir Jayanti 2022: Know the date, importance and how to celebrate festival

    Happy Biju: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Facebook, WhatsApp Status RBA

    Happy Biju: Wishes, Quotes, Messages and Facebook, WhatsApp Status

    National Pet Day 2022: Wishes, History, Significance, Facebook and WhatApp Quotes RBA

    National Pet Day 2022: Wishes, History, Significance, Facebook and WhatApp Quotes

    Siblings Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes and greetings to celebrate the most special relation - adt

    Siblings Day 2022: Here's a list of wishes and greetings to celebrate the most special relation

    Recent Stories

    Vishu 2022 5 food items you must make for Sadhya on Malayali New Year drb

    Vishu 2022: 5 food items you must make for Sadhya on Malayali New Year

    Happy Vishu 2022 Wishes Messages quotes images WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones drb

    Happy Vishu 2022 Wishes: Messages, quotes, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share with loved ones

    Poila Baisakh 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings, Status for Loved Ones RBA

    Poila Baisakh 2022: Wishes, Messages, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings, Status for Loved Ones

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 SRH vs KKR hyderabad-kolkata Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs KKR, Match Prediction: Dominant Kolkata aims for success against a spirited Hyderabad

    IPL 2022: 'This is the Hardik Pandya India needs' - Twitter explodes after GT captain shines in win over RR snt

    IPL 2022: 'This is the Hardik Pandya India needs' - Twitter explodes after GT captain shines in win over RR

    Recent Videos

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon