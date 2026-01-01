Early Diabetes Symptoms in Men and Women You Shouldn’t Ignore
Diabetes is a common health condition affecting men and women alike. Early symptoms are often mild and easy to ignore, but spotting them early can help manage the disease better and prevent serious long-term complications.
Excessive thirst
When your blood sugar level is too high, you feel thirsty all the time. Since you're drinking water frequently, you'll also urinate often. This is an early sign of diabetes.
Chronic fatigue
Feeling tired all the time is also a symptom of diabetes. Don't ignore signs like being unable to do your work or always feeling like you need to lie down.
Wounds that don't heal
For people with diabetes, wounds don't heal quickly. This is because high sugar levels interfere with blood circulation and the body's immune response.
Decreased vision
When blood sugar levels rise, eye health is affected. This can cause blurred vision. This is another symptom of diabetes.
Weight loss
Sudden weight loss for no apparent reason is also a sign of diabetes. Since glucose can't enter cells effectively, the body starts breaking down muscle and fat for energy.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.