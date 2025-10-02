Image Credit : Asianet News

Maha Dashami, also known as Vijaya Dashami, holds immense significance in Durga Puja. It symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, as Goddess Durga defeats Mahishasura. In Bengal and other eastern states, this day marks the emotional farewell to Maa Durga, when devotees perform Sindoor Khela (married women smearing vermillion), processions with chants, and immersion of idols in rivers or ponds. It reflects not just devotion but also the cyclical nature of life, departure, and hope for reunion during the next Puja.