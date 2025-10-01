Image Credit : Getty

Maha Navami in 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 1 across India. The Navami Tithi begins at 6:06 PM on September 30 and ends at 7:01 PM on October 1. While most states observe Navami according to the Purva-Viddha rule, Bengal follows the Para-Viddha system, which ensures Navami rituals are performed only if the Tithi prevails after sunrise. This distinction often leads to Bengal’s Navami being observed on a slightly different day than the rest of India.