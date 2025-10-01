Durga Puja, Maha Navami 2025: Know Date, Tithi, Puja Rules and Rituals
Durga Puja: Maha Navami 2025 will be observed on October 1, marking the worship of Maa Durga as Mahishasuramardini. The day holds immense ritualistic and cultural importance, with Bengal following distinct traditions from other regions of India
Maha Navami 2025 Date and Puja Timings
Durga Puja
Maha Navami in 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 1 across India. The Navami Tithi begins at 6:06 PM on September 30 and ends at 7:01 PM on October 1. While most states observe Navami according to the Purva-Viddha rule, Bengal follows the Para-Viddha system, which ensures Navami rituals are performed only if the Tithi prevails after sunrise. This distinction often leads to Bengal’s Navami being observed on a slightly different day than the rest of India.
Bengal’s Distinct Observance of Navami
In West Bengal, Maha Navami marks the third and concluding day of Durga Puja rituals. The celebrations begin with Mahasnan (ritual bathing of the idol) and Shodashopachar Puja (16 ceremonial offerings including flowers, incense, sandalwood paste, fruits, and sweets). Unlike other states where Ashtami and Navami puja can coincide, in Bengal, Navami rituals are performed separately to preserve tradition.
Rituals and Practices of Maha Navami
The day is considered one of the most auspicious in the Durga Puja cycle. Devotees worship Maa Durga as Mahishasuramardini, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Ritual highlights include:
- Chandi Path (recitation of the Devi Mahatmya)
- Balidan (symbolic sacrifice) – traditionally of animals, but now often substituted with vegetables or pumpkins in eco-conscious celebrations
- Homa and Yajna – sacred fire rituals to invoke the goddess’s blessings
- Anjali offering – devotees present flowers and prayers to the goddess in groups
- Cultural programs – dance, music, and community feasting form part of the day’s joy.
Spiritual and Cultural Significance
According to sacred texts, Maa Durga destroyed the demon Mahishasura on Maha Navami, restoring dharma and cosmic balance. The day emphasizes courage, righteousness, and divine protection. In Bengal, it holds a deeper cultural essence as it directly leads into Vijaya Dashami, where devotees bid farewell to the goddess with processions and immersion rituals. Across India, Maha Navami remains a symbol of faith, devotion, and the eternal victory of light over darkness.