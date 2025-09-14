Durga Puja 2025: Fix Vastu before festive season for a prosperous celebration
Durga Puja 2025: Bring home a few things to fix Vastu defects before Durga Puja and eliminate financial problems. Placing pictures of Lakshmi-Kubera, silver fish, Panchmukhi Hanuman, elephant statue, pyramid and other things can help you
2 Min read
15
Image Credit : Getty
Durga Puja Vastu Tips
If no money is left despite hard work, there might be a Vastu defect at home. So before Durga Puja, keep these things in mind to remove Vastu defects so that this greatest festival of Bengalis is not spoiled due to Vastu defects. Keeping these things in mind, bring some things into the house in such a situation, after which financial problems will start to go away. And you will be able to spend your puja and subsequent days without any worries.
25
Image Credit : Getty
Vastu remedies before Durga Puja
Goddess Lakshmi and Kubera are considered the deities of wealth and money. In such a situation, according to Vastu, there should be a picture of Lakshmi and Kubera at the entrance of the house. In such a situation, keep pictures of both deities in the house. There will be no shortage of money in his house.
35
Image Credit : Getty
Income increases and happiness and prosperity remain
According to Vastu, a silver or brass fish should be kept in the house. After bringing it home, care should be taken of where to keep it. Fish should be kept in the north-east direction of the house. This opens up new sources of income. Income increases and happiness and prosperity remain.
45
Image Credit : Getty
Problems related to Rahu Dosh in the house are removed
Although just remembering Hanuman removes grief and sorrow, according to Vastu Shastra, keeping a Panchmukhi picture or statue of Hanuman in the house gives blessings. The financial condition of the house is strong. Keep the Panchmukhi statue or picture of Hanuman in the south-west direction of the house and worship it daily.
55
Image Credit : Getty
Pyramid has special importance in Vastu Shastra
Pyramid has special importance in Vastu Shastra. It is believed that if there is any Vastu defect in the house, keeping a silver, brass or copper pyramid removes this defect. Positive energy is transmitted and financial problems are removed. The pyramid should be placed in the part of the house where all the members meet or sit together. This place can be the meeting place of the house or the place to eat dinner.
