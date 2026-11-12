Standing in front of the mirror and combing hair after a head bath is an everyday habit for many. Especially people rushing to the office or college will pick up the comb even before the hair dries completely. But does combing wet hair immediately affect hair health? Does it cause hair loss?

You need to understand the science behind this.

Why is wet hair weak?

Our hair's structure changes temporarily after we wash it. Hair elasticity increases because of moisture. At the same time, the hair gets damaged easily when you pull or press it too much.

Especially, if you forcefully comb tangled hair when it is wet, the middle part of the hair can break and fall as small pieces.

The American Academy of Dermatology also advises handling wet hair as little as possible. Because wet hair can break easily when you comb it.