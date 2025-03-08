Does asprin prevent cancer from spreading? Scientists uncover the mechanism

Scientists have discovered that aspirin reduces cancer metastasis by inhibiting thromboxane A2 (TXA2), which suppresses T cells, potentially leading to targeted cancer treatments.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 8, 2025, 1:03 PM IST

Image Credit: Getty Images

Scientists have uncovered the mechanism by which aspirin stimulates the immune system and can reduce the metastasis of some cancers. In the study, published in Nature, the scientists say that discovering the mechanism will support ongoing clinical trials, and could lead to the targeted use of aspirin to prevent the spread of susceptible types of cancer, and to the development of more effective drugs to prevent cancer metastasis.

budget 2025
article_image2

Image Credit: Getty Images

Studies of people with cancer have previously observed that those taking daily low-dose aspirin have a reduction in the spread of some cancers, such as breast, bowel, and prostate cancers, leading to ongoing clinical trials. However, until now it wasn't known exactly how aspirin could prevent metastases.

In this study, led by researchers at the University of Cambridge, the scientists say their discovery of how aspirin reduces cancer metastasis was serendipitous. They were investigating the process of metastasis, because, while cancer starts out in one location, 90% of cancer deaths occur when cancer spreads to other parts of the body.


article_image3

Image Credit: Getty Images

The scientists wanted to better understand how the immune system responds to metastasis, because when individual cancer cells break away from their originating tumour and spread to another part of the body they are particularly vulnerable to immune attack. 

The immune system can recognise and kill these lone cancer cells more effectively than cancer cells within larger originating tumours, which have often developed an environment that suppresses the immune system.

article_image4

Image Credit: Getty Images

The researchers previously screened 810 genes in mice and found 15 that affected cancer metastasis. In particular, they found that mice lacking a gene that produces a protein called ARHGEF1 had less metastasis of various primary cancers to the lungs and liver. The researchers determined that ARHGEF1 suppresses a type of immune cell called a T cell, which can recognise and kill metastatic cancer cells.

article_image5

Image Credit: Getty Images

To develop treatments to take advantage of this discovery, they needed to find a way for drugs to target it. The scientists traced signals in the cell to determine that ARHGEF1 is switched on when T cells are exposed to a clotting factor called thromboxane A2 (TXA2). This was an unexpected revelation for the scientists, because TXA2 is already well-known and linked to how aspirin works.

article_image6

Image Credit: FreePik

This new research found that aspirin prevents cancers from spreading by decreasing TXA2 and releasing T cells from suppression. They used a mouse model of melanoma to show that in mice given aspirin, the frequency of metastases was reduced compared to control mice, and this was dependent on releasing T cells from suppression by TXA2.

The scientists caution that, in some people, aspirin can have serious side-effects and clinical trials are underway to determine how to use it safely and effectively to prevent cancer spread, so people should consult their doctor before starting to take it. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

The Power of Fasting: How this Sacred Tradition enhances spiritual growth and physical well-being anr

The Power of Fasting: How this Sacred Tradition enhances spiritual growth and physical well-being

Women's Day 2025: 7 journal prompts for self discovery, evaluation and more MEG

Women's Day 2025: 7 journal prompts for self discovery, evaluation and more

Women's Day 2025: Role of men in women empowerment; how they can promote gender equality MEG

Women's Day 2025: Role of men in women empowerment; how they can promote gender equality

Women's Day 2025: Feminism in the modern world; Misconceptions explained MEG

Women's Day 2025: Feminism in the modern world; Misconceptions explained

Women's Day 2025: You must wish THESE 5 most important women in your life MEG

Women's Day 2025: You must wish THESE 5 most important women in your life

Recent Stories

SHOCKING iPhone Deals: Massive Price Drops on iPhone 13, 16, 16 Pro, and 15 RBA

SHOCKING iPhone Deals: Massive Price Drops on iPhone 13, 16, 16 Pro, and 15

UAE Gold Rate on March 8 2025: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold DROPS anr

UAE Gold Rate on March 8: Rate of 22k, 24k, 18k gold DROPS; Check

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: 'A nail-biting clash between Ind, NZ', says Laxmi Ratan Shukla vkp

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final: 'A nail-biting clash between Ind, NZ', says Laxmi Ratan Shukla

Nationwide ration strike? Dealers protest against changes to PDS, plan Delhi March on April 1 AJR

Nationwide ration strike? Dealers protest against changes to PDS, plan Delhi March on April 1

Holi 2025: 14th or 15th? Know exact date, Holika dahan timings and other things to know ATG

Holi 2025: 14th or 15th? Know exact date, Holika dahan timings and other things to know

Recent Videos

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Gulf Pulse | UAE Travel Made Easy for Indians: Know Cost, Eligibility, Visa-on-Arrival, E-Visa

Video Icon
Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Top 10 Indian Songs for Women’s Day | Empowering Anthems for Women!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Infographic Hub | How Do We Know That Sea Ice at the Poles is Melting?

Video Icon
Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Women Ambassadors Witness India’s Growth Ahead of International Women’s Day!

Video Icon
Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Karnataka Pulse | VIRAL Video Shows 14-Yr-Old Dragged Away by Husband After Being Married Forcibly

Video Icon