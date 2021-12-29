  • Facebook
    Do you have Kanjeevaram sarees? Here are 7 tips to take care of your expensive silk

    First Published Dec 29, 2021, 3:54 PM IST
    Here are tips and tricks to maintain this traditional Kanjeevaram silk saree.

    Kanjeevaram is a well-known saree type in South India made by pure mulberry silk. Kanjeevaram is in-power to famous Banarasi Saree from north India. The price of Kanjeevaram ranges from 15k to 25 -30 lakhs and more. It all depends on the quality of the fabric; work on the saree and thread. 
     

    In South India, heavy-work Kanjeevaram saree is worn by the bride with Gold jewellery. Finding the perfect Kanjeevaram saree that suits you and your style is not an easy task. Also, we cannot afford to damage it or lose it. Kanjeevaram is durable, but it also happens to be very delicate and needs tremendous care and love. Here are some tips for maintaining a Kanjeevaram saree.
     

    Dry Clean Please: Always, Dry-clean your Kanjeevaram saree and then store it in a clean muslin cloth bag. NEVER-EVER  handwash or machine wash your saree because it will damage your fine silk fabric.
     

    Careful folds: Wrong folds can damage the zari work on the saree. Also, do remember to change the folds every 3 to 4  months. Fold the zari on the inner side to protect it further and keep it safe.
     

    Treat Kanjeevaram saree as QUEEN: Never store your Kanjeevaram with other sarees. Please avoid using any plastic bags and keep them away from direct sunlight.
     

    No Ironing:  Do not iron your saree directly. Always put a cotton cloth on your saree and then iron in less temperature. Direct iron may impact its shine and thread work.

     

    Saree needs to breath: Every 3 to 4 months, give air to your expensive saree inside your room. This process will help you maintain your Kanjeevaram saree fabric and keep it smelling fresh.
     

    No naphthalene balls: Never use naphthalene balls or spray on your sarees. Use neem leaves or silica gel packets instead to avoid any fungal growth on your saree.
     

    Avoid perfume or deodorant: The Kanjeevaram fabric is very delicate and prone to damage by chemicals present in perfumes. Sometimes it can cause discolouration of the saree, so please avoid it.

