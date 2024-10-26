Diwali 2024: Know dates, traditions and celebrations in cities around India

India is known as a land of unity in diversity. Here, many unique traditions are seen on the same festival. One such festival is Diwali. Unique traditions of Diwali are performed in different parts of the country.

When is Diwali 2024?

Diwali is India's biggest festival, celebrated with great pomp across the country. This year, Diwali falls on October 31st, Thursday. Unique traditions are observed in different states and cities. Some remember ancestors, while others celebrate Kali Chaudas. Learn about these unique Diwali traditions and beliefs.

Ancestor Worship in Odisha

In Odisha, a state in South India, people remember their ancestors during Diwali and pray for their presence in the puja. They light jute ropes on Diwali night to guide their ancestors from heaven, preventing them from facing darkness.

Kali Chaudas in Kolkata

In Kolkata, the tradition is to worship Goddess Durga, not Goddess Lakshmi, on Diwali. Kali Chaudas is celebrated a day before Diwali. In many homes, the idol of Maa Kali is installed two days prior. Some places also practice tantric rituals on this day.

Stove Worship in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, before Diwali, the stove is thoroughly cleaned and five dots of turmeric or kumkum are applied to it. The stove is also worshipped during Lakshmi Puja. People wake up early on Diwali morning, apply oil, bathe, and then visit temples.

Naraka Chaturdasi in Andhra Pradesh

In Andhra Pradesh, Naraka Chaturdasi holds more significance than Lakshmi Puja during Diwali. It's believed that Lord Krishna, along with his wife Satyabhama, killed the demon Narakasura on this day. Thus, they worship clay idols of Krishna and Satyabhama.

Cow and Calf Worship in Maharashtra

Diwali is a four-day festival in Maharashtra. On the first day, cows and calves are worshipped. The next day, on Naraka Chaturdasi, a special pre-dawn bath with a scrub is taken, called Abhyanga Snan. Lakshmi Puja follows on Diwali.

Millions of Lamps in Ayodhya

In Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, millions of lamps are lit along the Saryu river by the government with the help of the local administration. The sheer number of lamps creates a new record every year, attracting millions of visitors.

