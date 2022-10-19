Diwali 2022: Shopping to decorating- 5 traditions that should be followed by everyone

Diwali 2022: Like every festival, Deepavali - the festival of lights, has a beautiful set of traditions that makes the celebration even more vibrant and special. Here are 5 such customs that are followed during the festival.



Diwali 2022: Deepavali is India's most extensive and one of the most important festivals of the year. The Northern part of India celebrates Diwali to celebrate the victory of Lord Rama over Ravana, the demon king and his return to Ayodhya. In the Western parts of India, Diwali is celebrated as the day Lord Vishnu sent demon-king Baali to rule the underworld. On this day, the fact that Lord Krishna defeated Narakasura, the demon, is celebrated in South India. Lakshmi Puja is celebrated on October 24 this year. The five-day celebration begins with Dhanteras and ends with the celebration of Bhai Dooj on the 5th day of Diwali. Diwali has many beautiful customs and traditions followed, like every festival, making the celebration even more vibrant. Here are some Diwali customs and traditions that are followed.

The Cleaning Spree: The celebrations of Diwali are incomplete without the pre-Diwali cleaning sprees in every household. Every corner of our house is supposed to shine for Diwali. According to many beliefs, it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha only enter our houses on this day and hence it is important that our house is thoroughly cleaned and well-decorated to welcome them, a neat and well-decorated home creates the perfect ambience for celebrations.

Shopping: Of the five days of Diwali celebrations, Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day for buying any gold and silver items. Kitchenware, electronics, gadgets, furniture, clothes, and many other gifting options are also sought after. Buying an automobile, a new property and any new investments are also heavily considered on this day.

Watch Out For Decor: Diwali stays incomplete without a vibrant and colourful display of lights, flowers, lamps and other beautiful decorations. The traditional way is to fill handmade earthen lamps with oil and butter and decorate a gorgeous display of lights works in your house. Rangoli is another important part of the decor and is found adorning the entrance of the home. According to Hindu mythology, it is believed the festival celebrates the victory of good over evil and the return of Lord Rama with his brother Lakshmana and wife Sita after 14 years in exile.

Exchanging Gifts: Perhaps the festival's most widely practised tradition is sharing the joy of giving gifts. Rows and rows of sweets, dry fruits, food baskets, and other gift hampers decorate the shopping centres. It is the time for families and friends to come together for a grand celebration.