What are green crackers? Why are they better than the traditional ones?

According to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), green crackers are only allowed in cities and towns where air quality is poor or moderate and helps to reduce sound emissions. Here are some reasons why green crackers are better.

Image: Getty Images

The Punjab government announced a two-hour allowance to burst green crackers on the joyous occasion of Diwali and Gurupurab. While the supreme court has banned burning firecrackers in Delhi, Punjab has allowed bursting green crackers during the festival because of pollution issues. These instructions have been issued by the state's environment, science and technology department in light of the directions of the supreme court and national green tribunal. Well, now, many of you would not know what green crackers are. Well, green crackers are made using less polluting raw materials. Their chemical formulation reduces particle emissions into the atmosphere by suppressing the dust produced. They are nature friendly and have less pollution as compared to regular crackers. ALSO READ: Diwali 2022: Here are some different reasons Diwali is celebrated in India

Image: Getty Images

Difference between green and traditional crackers: Both green and traditional crackers cause pollution, and people should refrain from using either. The only difference is that green crackers cause 30 per cent less air pollution than traditional ones. Green crackers reduce emissions substantially, absorb dust, and don't contain any hazardous elements such as barium nitrate. Toxic metals in traditional crackers are replaced with less dangerous compounds in green crackers. According to the National Green Tribunal (NGT), green crackers are allowed only in cities and towns where air quality is poor or moderate. What are the toxic metals released from conventional crackers? Crackers release many toxic metals that can be harmful to health. The white colour emitted through crackers is aluminium, magnesium and titanium, while the orange colour is carbon or iron. Similarly, the yellow colour emits sodium compounds, while blue and red are copper compounds and strontium carbonates. The green agent is barium monochloride salts, barium nitrate, or barium chlorate.

Image: Getty Images

What damage can these chemicals do when people are exposed to them? Who is vulnerable to them? Crackers can impact the nervous system, while copper triggers respiratory tract irritation, sodium causes skin issues, and magnesium leads to mental fume fever. Cadmium not just causes anaemia but also damages the kidney, while nitrate is the most harmful that causes cognitive impairment. The presence of nitrite irritates mucous membranes, eyes and skin. He also added that the most vulnerable population are infants, children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions. Yet no one remains untouched by the harm these chemicals cause. ALSO READ: Ahoi Ashtami 2022: Wishes, messages, WhatsApp/Facebook status to share with loved ones

Image: Getty Images