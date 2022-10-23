Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Diwali 2022: Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals to follow, significance of this auspicious festival

    First Published Oct 23, 2022, 6:14 PM IST

    Diwali is one of the most popular and important festivals in India. The celebration of this day begins five days prior to the festival of Dhantrayodashi and a day after Bhaiya Dooj. Know date, shubh muhurat, rituals to follow and more details.

    Diwali is an auspicious festival for Hindus in India. This celebration honours the triumph of hope over despair, light over darkness, and goodness over evil. The day after defeating Ravan, Rama also made his way back to Ayodhya, and Lord Vamana also overcame Bali on this day. Days before the festival itself, people start to prepare. Cleaning, decorating, and the lighting of diyas are commonplace among people.

    Another crucial component of Deepavali, popularly known as Diwali, is Laxmi Puja. On this day, worshippers pray for  peace, prosperity, and personal progress to Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh. Dhanteras is the first day of Diwali, while Bhai Dooj is the last day. Let's find out more about the Muhurat, Puja vidhi, and the importance of Diwali in 2022.

    Also Read | Dhanteras 2022: 5 things to keep in mind before investing in gold

    Diwali will be celebrated on October 24, 2022. The Diwali Puja's shubh Muhurat will occur between 6:53 and 8:16 PM. However, depending on the cities, the times could change.

    Here are some rituals one should follow:

    1. People should get up early on the day of Diwali and pay tribute to their ancestors.
    2. Decorate your home with marigold, Ashoka, mango, and banana leaves during the Lakshmi Puja.
    3. According to Lakshmi Pua Vidhi, puja should be performed with commitment and in accordance with all rites.
    4. Pomegranate (anaar) must be included among the five fruits that are served.
    5. Coins made of silver and gold are revered as a representation of Goddess Lakshmi.
    6. Earthen lamps must be lighted and positioned at the front door and other strategic locations throughout the house after preparation and before puja begins.
    7. Deck up your house with diyas, lights, flowers, rangoli, floating candles, rose petals, and other decorative stuff. This will ensure the positive vibes and blessings of Maa Laxmi.

    People worship Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha on the festival of Diwali and ask for their blessings. As prasad, people prepare a variety of sweets including modak, halwa, puri, kheer, etc. Following the puja, people burn candles and diyas all about the home to fend off bad spirits since, according to Hinduism, lighting a diya wards them off.

    Also Read | Diwali 2022: Purchasing, bursting firecrackers in Delhi to attract 6 months in jail; check details

