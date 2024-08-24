Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dirtiest trains in India: Here are Indian Railways' 5 most unhygienic trains

    Indian Railways can be a challenge, especially on certain trains known for their poor hygiene. This guide provides insights into some of the dirtiest trains in India, based on passenger experiences and complaints.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 24, 2024, 9:51 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 24, 2024, 9:51 AM IST

    Indian Railways

    Indian Railways prioritizes cleanliness, but overcrowding can pose challenges. Recent complaints highlight concerns about dirty trains and stations.

    article_image2

    Dirty Train

    These are some of the dirtiest trains in India, making passengers reluctant to travel on them again. Travel on these trains is described as a nightmare by passengers.

    article_image3

    Train Complaints

    Passengers have lodged numerous complaints about the trains, expressing frustration over the filth and stench. Despite repeated complaints, the situation remains unchanged.

    article_image4

    Train List

    Here is a list of some of the dirtiest trains, covering various routes across the country. The list is based on passenger experiences.

    article_image5

    Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath

    The Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath, a key train connecting Bihar and Punjab, frequently faces questions about its cleanliness. It is considered one of the dirtiest trains in the country.

    article_image6

    Seemanchal Express

    This train runs from Anand Vihar in Delhi to Jogbani. The railway receives a high volume of complaints from passengers on this train, but no action has been taken yet.

    article_image7

    Vaishnodevi - Bandra Swaraj Express

    This train is also on the list of dirty trains, as many people have complained about its cleanliness. In 2023, the railway received 61 complaints about this train.

    article_image8

    Firozpur-Agartala-Tripura Sundari Express

    This train is also one of the dirty trains. There are also many complaints about its passenger service. It is called Sundari Express only in name.

    article_image9

    Ajmer-Jammu Tawi Pooja Express

    This train is also a dirty train. Passengers travel on this train only if there is no other option. The stench from the toilet permeates the entire coach.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Numerology Prediction for August 24, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 24, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 24, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 24, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    Laid off Google employee reveals how he earned Rs 3 crore at Amazon for 'doing nothing' AJR

    Laid off Google employee reveals how he earned Rs 3 crore at Amazon for 'doing nothing'

    Numerology Prediction for August 23, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number AJR

    Numerology Prediction for August 23, 2024: Know your personal forecast based on your birth number

    Check your daily horoscope: August 23, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more AJR

    Check your daily horoscope: August 23, 2024 - Good day for Taurus; difficult day for Virgo & more

    Recent Stories

    Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews security measures in strife-torn Manipur anr

    Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviews security measures in strife-torn Manipur

    Ensure Your Car's Future with Hyundai's Shield of Trust at Capital Hyundai

    Ensure Your Car’s Future with Hyundai’s Shield of Trust at Capital Hyundai

    US approves sale of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys to India for $52.8 million anr

    US approves sale of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys to India for $52.8 million

    Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international cricket; Shares heartfelt message to fans [WATCH] anr

    Shikhar Dhawan announces retirement from international cricket; Shares heartfelt message to fans [WATCH]

    Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra alleges misconduct by Malayalam director Ranjith; latter refutes allegations anr

    Bengali actor Sreelekha Mitra alleges misconduct by Malayalam director Ranjith; latter refutes allegations

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon