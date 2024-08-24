Dirtiest trains in India: Here are Indian Railways' 5 most unhygienic trains

Indian Railways can be a challenge, especially on certain trains known for their poor hygiene. This guide provides insights into some of the dirtiest trains in India, based on passenger experiences and complaints.

Indian Railways

Indian Railways prioritizes cleanliness, but overcrowding can pose challenges. Recent complaints highlight concerns about dirty trains and stations.

Dirty Train

These are some of the dirtiest trains in India, making passengers reluctant to travel on them again. Travel on these trains is described as a nightmare by passengers.

Train Complaints

Passengers have lodged numerous complaints about the trains, expressing frustration over the filth and stench. Despite repeated complaints, the situation remains unchanged.

Train List

Here is a list of some of the dirtiest trains, covering various routes across the country. The list is based on passenger experiences.

Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath

The Saharsa-Amritsar Garib Rath, a key train connecting Bihar and Punjab, frequently faces questions about its cleanliness. It is considered one of the dirtiest trains in the country.

Seemanchal Express

This train runs from Anand Vihar in Delhi to Jogbani. The railway receives a high volume of complaints from passengers on this train, but no action has been taken yet.

Vaishnodevi - Bandra Swaraj Express

This train is also on the list of dirty trains, as many people have complained about its cleanliness. In 2023, the railway received 61 complaints about this train.

Firozpur-Agartala-Tripura Sundari Express

This train is also one of the dirty trains. There are also many complaints about its passenger service. It is called Sundari Express only in name.

Ajmer-Jammu Tawi Pooja Express

This train is also a dirty train. Passengers travel on this train only if there is no other option. The stench from the toilet permeates the entire coach.

