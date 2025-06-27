Image Credit : Freepik

If you get anxious or restless when your phone is not next to you—even for a few seconds—you might be suffering from nomophobia (the anxiety of living without your mobile phone). The incessant urge to see if there are notifications—without even a vibration—is a warning sign that you are developing a phone-induced phobia.

How to Deal:

Begin with establishing "no-phone" zones—such as the dining table, bedroom, or bathroom. Gradually increase the time spent during these phone-free hours to help rewire the brain's addiction.