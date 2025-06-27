Digital detox guide: 5 signs your phone is causing anxiety and how to deal with it
Your phone's not the enemy—your use of it is. A digital detox is not quitting your phone, but set boundaries that save your mental calm. Begin with small steps, remain consistent, observe how anxiety subsides as your focus returns to the real world.
5 signs your phone is causing anxiety
Our phones are lifelines—connecting us, informing us, entertaining us. But when constant connectivity begins to feel like a burden, it might be more harmful than helpful. Many people experience rising anxiety without realizing their smartphones are a root cause. Here’s how to recognize the signs and start reclaiming your mental space.
1. You Feel Agitated Without It
If you get anxious or restless when your phone is not next to you—even for a few seconds—you might be suffering from nomophobia (the anxiety of living without your mobile phone). The incessant urge to see if there are notifications—without even a vibration—is a warning sign that you are developing a phone-induced phobia.
How to Deal:
Begin with establishing "no-phone" zones—such as the dining table, bedroom, or bathroom. Gradually increase the time spent during these phone-free hours to help rewire the brain's addiction.
2. You Check It First Thing and Last Thing Every Day
Waking up and grabbing your phone in the dark before even leaving the bed—and repeating it before bedtime—puts your brain into overdrive. The constant stimulation leads to fueling anxiety, sleep disruption, and overstimulation of the nervous system.
How to Deal:
Attempt digital bookends: begin and conclude the day with 30 minutes of nondigital time—stretching, journaling, reading, or just sipping tea in quiet.
3. Endless Scrolling Leaves You Drained
Doomscrolling the news or mindlessly scrolling through highlight reels on Instagram can quietly heighten anxiety. Comparison, bad news fatigue, and overstimulation might leave you emotionally drained or mentally clouded.
How to Deal:
Create mindful scroll time—15–30 minutes a day—with app timers. Continue to follow accounts that make you feel good, not inadequate, and clean up your feed from time to time.
4. Phantom Notifications or "Alert Anxiety"
Ever thought your phone was vibrating when it wasn't? Or do you continually expect texts, emails, or notifications—even when there aren't any? That's alert anxiety, and it's a symptom of overstimulation and nervous expectation.
How to Deal:
Disable unnecessary notifications and experiment with switching your phone to grayscale—it decreases dopamine-fueled behavior and makes apps less habit-forming.
5. You Struggle to Be Present
If it is difficult for you to concentrate on chats, meals, or even unwinding without grabbing your phone, it could be a warning sign that your phone is impacting your mental acuity.
How to Deal:
Develop deliberate phone use—only grab it with purpose, not habit. Employ grounding strategies such as deep breathing when you feel the urge to check unnecessarily.