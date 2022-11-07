Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Difference between raw and processed chocolate, and their health benefits

    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 5:03 PM IST

    The main difference between raw and regular chocolate is that raw chocolate does not need roasting or the minimum processing of the cacao beans. Read on to find out their health benefits of them. 
     

    Image: Getty Images

    The truth about this sweet sinful delight is that pure and dark chocolate is the healthiest for consumption. The chocolate industry is very complex. The result is a cocoa paste when the cacao beans are crushed into raw cacao nibs. You are left with cocoa solids after separating the cocoa fat, which is cocoa butter, from cocoa paste. Drying them allows you to create cocoa powder into bars of goodness. But the fundamental distinction between raw and sweetened and regular chocolate is that raw chocolate doesn't employ roasting or minimum processing on the cacao beans.

    ALSO READ: When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022? Know the history, importance and significance of Gurpurab’s sacred day

    Image: Getty Images

    What makes raw chocolate healthier: Raw chocolate with minimum processing and a high cocoa solids percentage is more nourishing than milk chocolate and white chocolate. Milk chocolate has around 30 to 10% cocoa solids compared to dark chocolate, which has 50 to 90%. Most raw chocolates are made from cacao beans, coconut butter, cacao, and sweeteners like agave or maple syrup. Some people add extracts, essences, nuts, or fruit to increase flavour.

    Image: Getty Images

    Why regular chocolate is far from healthy: Cacao beans are heated at 130°C when they are made regular chocolate, altering all of the nutrients. Additionally, most of these chocolates are loaded with chemicals, sugars and saturated fats, which are seriously detrimental to one's health. Furthermore, since white chocolate is made from cocoa butter, it has no medicinal properties.

    Image: Getty Images

    Health advantages of raw chocolate: Raw chocolate has many health advantages. It is considered rich in antioxidants and many minerals, specifically magnesium and potassium, and some people even think it is a superfood. It is believed to release serotonin, a chemical in the brain that improves disposition and curbs cravings for sweets.

    ALSO READ: Does your cat hate you? Here are some signs and reasons this can happen

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Know the history importance and significance of Gurpurab sacred day RBA

    When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022? Know the history, importance and significance of Gurpurab’s sacred day

    6 reasons why milk is important for a growing child sur

    6 reasons why milk is important for a growing child

    Jaipur to Darjeeling, 5 places for your winter solo trip; check out drb

    Jaipur to Darjeeling, 5 places for your winter solo trip; check out

    Teach your kids about responsibility with the help of these 5 tips sur

    Teach your kids about responsibility with the help of these 5 tips

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from November 7 to November 13 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from November 7 to November 13

    Recent Stories

    2012 Chhawala rape case SC acquits all 3 convicts for teen rape murder gcw

    2012 Chhawala rape case: SC acquits all 3 convicts for teen's rape, murder

    Tamil star Vishal turns 'good samaritan' by getting 11 underprivileged couples married in Chennai-reports RBA

    Tamil star Vishal turns 'good samaritan' by getting 11 underprivileged couples married in Chennai-reports

    Congress does not care for people's sentiments: CM Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh AJR

    Congress does not care for people's sentiments: CM Yogi Adityanath in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Pakistan: Will go down as one of the most remembered shots - Ricky Ponting on Virat Kohli straight six to Haris Rauf-ayh

    T20 World Cup: 'Will go down as one of the most remembered shots' - Ponting on Kohli's straight six to Rauf

    Surat diamond baron takes employees on 14-day all-inclusive vacation to Rishikesh gcw

    Surat diamond baron takes employees on 14-day all-inclusive vacation to Rishikesh

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon