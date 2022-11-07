Difference between raw and processed chocolate, and their health benefits

The main difference between raw and regular chocolate is that raw chocolate does not need roasting or the minimum processing of the cacao beans. Read on to find out their health benefits of them.



The truth about this sweet sinful delight is that pure and dark chocolate is the healthiest for consumption. The chocolate industry is very complex. The result is a cocoa paste when the cacao beans are crushed into raw cacao nibs. You are left with cocoa solids after separating the cocoa fat, which is cocoa butter, from cocoa paste. Drying them allows you to create cocoa powder into bars of goodness. But the fundamental distinction between raw and sweetened and regular chocolate is that raw chocolate doesn't employ roasting or minimum processing on the cacao beans.

What makes raw chocolate healthier: Raw chocolate with minimum processing and a high cocoa solids percentage is more nourishing than milk chocolate and white chocolate. Milk chocolate has around 30 to 10% cocoa solids compared to dark chocolate, which has 50 to 90%. Most raw chocolates are made from cacao beans, coconut butter, cacao, and sweeteners like agave or maple syrup. Some people add extracts, essences, nuts, or fruit to increase flavour.

Why regular chocolate is far from healthy: Cacao beans are heated at 130°C when they are made regular chocolate, altering all of the nutrients. Additionally, most of these chocolates are loaded with chemicals, sugars and saturated fats, which are seriously detrimental to one's health. Furthermore, since white chocolate is made from cocoa butter, it has no medicinal properties.

