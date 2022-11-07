Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Does your cat hate you? Here are some signs and reasons this can happen

    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 12:21 PM IST

    Cats can be loveable, friendly pets, but sometimes they might not be very comfortable with you. If your cat has a lowered or puffed-up tail, it could mean they are afraid or uncomfortable. Read on to find out more about this.

    If you have a pet cat, you will have to accept your cat's independent trait and the fact that they are more prone to mood swings and temper tantrums than a dog. While you may be doing everything essential for them, your feline friend may feel uncomfortable if their boundaries are not respected or if there is something about their environment they do not like. 

    Puffed-up tail, an aggressive outlook, and an attempt to bite or scratch you are all warning signs to discover why your cat might be upset with you. Read on to find out. 

    Reasons your cat might be upset with you: Cats may learn to dislike your presence by disrespecting their boundaries and trying to cuddle or play with them when they're not interested. As a cat parent, you must learn to pick up on the signs and be responsive to them.

    Knowing how to handle your pet and where to draw the line with certain behaviours is necessary. This dislike may also stem from reasons that relate to the animal's environment and well-being. Ensure to provide enough playtime and exercise, access to litter trays alongside basic amenities like food and water and medical attention if and when required, according to pet experts.

    Signs that your car is angry with you: We can say that your cat is very unhappy with you and will be the animal hissing at you with its teeth bared. Cats may also attempt to bite you aggressively or scratch you repeatedly to draw blood. 

    When looking at body language, lowered ears and a tucked tail are signs that the animal is uncomfortable in your presence. A furious cat will have a puffed-up tail along with a crouched position. Cats that are not highly aggressive will show their hate by hiding or being unwilling to spend time in your presence.

