Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022? Know the history, importance and significance of Gurpurab’s sacred day

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 (Gurpurab) falls on a full moon day in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. The day usually falls during October-November; this year it will be celebrated on November 8.

    When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 Know the history importance and significance of Gurpurab sacred day RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 2:16 PM IST

    Every year, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti. People worldwide commemorate one of the Sikh community's most important holidays.

    As the Hindu lunar calendar, it occurs on a full moon day in the month of Kartik. This year, the holiday will be observed on November 8, a Tuesday, instead of the expected dates in October or November.

    Sikhs from all around the globe honour the Guru on this day, who was born in 1469 at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, today known as Nanaka Sahib, close to Lahore (in Pakistan). The 553rd birth anniversary ceremonies are being held this year.

    Also Read: Kutch to Pipili- 5 places in India you can visit to experience village life

    Prabhat Pheris, or early morning processions, which start at the Gurudwara, signal the beginning of the celebrations on this day. Akhand Path, or a 48-hour nonstop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib (the Sikhs' sacred book), takes place in the Gurudwaras two days before Guru Nanak Jayanti. The Panj Pyaras organise and direct a parade called Nagarkirtan the day before Gurupurab (Five Beloved Ones). While followers chant hymns, leaders propagate Guru Nanak's teachings.

    On the day of Gurupurab, worshipers recite Katha and chant hymns. A special communal supper called langar is then served, which is organised by volunteers at Gurudwaras. Some locations also hold night prayers that start about sunset and last until far into the night.

    Also Read: Does your cat hate you? Here are some signs and reasons this can happen

    Around 1:20 am, the moment of Guru Nanak's birth, the assembly begins chanting Gurbani. The party comes to an end at about two in the morning.

    A nutritious lunch is prepared on this day, and 'langar', which enables followers to perform'seva' (offerings/serving), follows. Volunteers make the meal provided to everyone regardless of caste, religion, or faith. Daal, roti, chawal, sabji, and halwa are all included.

    India has designated Guru Nanak Jayanti as a holiday to honour the Sikh people.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 2:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    6 reasons why milk is important for a growing child sur

    6 reasons why milk is important for a growing child

    Jaipur to Darjeeling, 5 places for your winter solo trip; check out drb

    Jaipur to Darjeeling, 5 places for your winter solo trip; check out

    Teach your kids about responsibility with the help of these 5 tips sur

    Teach your kids about responsibility with the help of these 5 tips

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from November 7 to November 13 AJR

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from November 7 to November 13

    Daily Horoscope for November 7 2022 Pisces Aquarius Virgo Scorpio Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 7, 2022: Be careful Pisces, health of Aquarius may be affected & more

    Recent Stories

    Delhi air quality improves schools to reopen from November 9 work from home ends ban on construction work partially lifted gcw

    Delhi air quality improves; schools to reopen from Nov 9, WFH ends, ban on construction partially lifted

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final - Shane Watson-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: 'Everyone would love to see Pakistan and India in the final' - Shane Watson

    Twitter Blue to launch in India in less than a month confirms Elon Musk gcw

    Twitter Blue to launch in India in 'less than a month', confirms Elon Musk

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat High Court seeks report from state government within a week AJR

    Morbi bridge collapse case: Gujarat High Court seeks report from state government within a week

    6 reasons why milk is important for a growing child sur

    6 reasons why milk is important for a growing child

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon