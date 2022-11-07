When is Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022? Know the history, importance and significance of Gurpurab’s sacred day

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 (Gurpurab) falls on a full moon day in the month of Kartik, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. The day usually falls during October-November; this year it will be celebrated on November 8.

Every year, the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, is celebrated as Guru Nanak Jayanti. People worldwide commemorate one of the Sikh community's most important holidays.

As the Hindu lunar calendar, it occurs on a full moon day in the month of Kartik. This year, the holiday will be observed on November 8, a Tuesday, instead of the expected dates in October or November.

Sikhs from all around the globe honour the Guru on this day, who was born in 1469 at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, today known as Nanaka Sahib, close to Lahore (in Pakistan). The 553rd birth anniversary ceremonies are being held this year.

Prabhat Pheris, or early morning processions, which start at the Gurudwara, signal the beginning of the celebrations on this day. Akhand Path, or a 48-hour nonstop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib (the Sikhs' sacred book), takes place in the Gurudwaras two days before Guru Nanak Jayanti. The Panj Pyaras organise and direct a parade called Nagarkirtan the day before Gurupurab (Five Beloved Ones). While followers chant hymns, leaders propagate Guru Nanak's teachings.

On the day of Gurupurab, worshipers recite Katha and chant hymns. A special communal supper called langar is then served, which is organised by volunteers at Gurudwaras. Some locations also hold night prayers that start about sunset and last until far into the night.

Around 1:20 am, the moment of Guru Nanak's birth, the assembly begins chanting Gurbani. The party comes to an end at about two in the morning.

A nutritious lunch is prepared on this day, and 'langar', which enables followers to perform'seva' (offerings/serving), follows. Volunteers make the meal provided to everyone regardless of caste, religion, or faith. Daal, roti, chawal, sabji, and halwa are all included.

India has designated Guru Nanak Jayanti as a holiday to honour the Sikh people.