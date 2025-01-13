Did you know hair is a booming multi-million dollar industry?

Did you know that there's a multi-million dollar business revolving around hair? Let's delve into the details.

Among the fastest-growing parts of the human body are nails and hair. Even with regular trimming, they continue to grow. Men and women frequent salons for haircuts, and some offer hair to deities as offerings. But have you ever wondered where all that cut hair goes? Did you know a multi-million dollar business thrives on it? Let's explore.

Millions from discarded hair

We often consider fallen or cut hair as waste. However, you might be surprised to learn that a multi-million dollar trade exists around it. Hair is a high-demand commodity, with its price determined by quality and length. Interestingly, fallen hair during combing is more sought after than cut hair, especially from women due to its length. Experts, however, point out that men's hair is stronger.

The price of your hair will shock you...

Currently, hair is a hot commodity. Hair between 8 to 12 inches in length commands a price of 8,000 to 10,000 rupees per kilogram, depending on its quality. Wondering what happens to this hair? It's used to make wigs. Men's hair, being strong and water-resistant, is used to create ropes for anchoring ships. This explains the high demand.

India's multi-million dollar hair trade

Statistics reveal that India's hair trade is worth millions of dollars, surpassing many other countries. Several factors contribute to this, including the cultural value placed on long hair by Indian women and the superior quality of their hair, largely due to the limited use of chemicals. Indian hair is primarily exported to China, Malaysia, Thailand, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Burma. Significantly, a large portion of this trade relies on hair collected from temples.

