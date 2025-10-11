Image Credit : unsplash

Families start by cleaning the entrance and pooja area, decorating with a small rangoli. Idols or images of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, Lord Kuber, and Lord Dhanvantari are placed. A kalash with water, mango leaves, and a coconut is arranged. Diyas and incense are lit, and offerings such as flowers, turmeric, kumkum, rice, and sweets are presented. Simple prayers or Lakshmi aarti are recited, followed by naivedya like kheer, fruits, or homemade sweets, concluding with a small aarti and sharing prasad.