Dhanteras 2024: Do's and don'ts guide for this auspicious celebration

Dhanteras is a Hindu festival celebrated by worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, Kubera, Dhanvantari, and Ganesha. Shopping is considered auspicious, but certain activities are prohibited. Learn the do's and don'ts of Dhanteras.

Dhanteras 2024: Do's and don'ts guide for this auspicious celebration RTM
First Published Oct 29, 2024, 2:28 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 29, 2024, 2:28 PM IST

Dhanteras festival is being celebrated across the country today. Let us tell you that every year the festival of Dhanteras is celebrated on the Trayodashi date of Krishna Paksha of Kartik month. On this day Goddess Lakshmi, Dhanpati Kubera, Lord Dhanvantari and Lord Ganesha are worshipped. Also, shopping on this day increases your wealth. According to the scriptures, some things are prohibited on Dhanteras. Know what should be done and what should not be done on this day.

Don'ts on Dhanteras-

-The house should not be kept dirty on Dhanteras. Special care should be taken of cleanliness on this day. By mistake, the elderly and women should not be insulted on the day of Dhanteras. No one should be abused on Dhan Trayodashi. Do not bring wrong thoughts to anyone's mind on the occasion of Dhanteras. Meat, alcohol and tamasic things should not be consumed on the day of Dhantrayodashi.

What should be done on the day of Dhanteras?

On the occasion of Dhanteras, it is auspicious to worship Lord Dhanvantari at an auspicious time. Donations should be made to the needy on Dhanteras. Buying a broom, dry coriander and brass utensils is considered auspicious. Care should be taken of cleanliness on Dhanteras. Lamps should be donated after sunset on Dhanteras. Cows should be fed bread or green fodder on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, worship Goddess Lakshmi according to the rituals and perform her aarti.

