Delicious and healthy breakfast options for diabetic patients

Diabetes can lead to serious health issues, such as heart, liver and kidney ailments if proper attention is not paid to diet and medication. Here are a list of healthy breakfast options which are rich in protein and fibre that diabetic patients can opt for.

Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects the pancreas and does not produce enough insulin. Various factors can trigger it and lead to serious health issues, such as vision loss, kidney disease and heart disease, over time. However, you can maintain diabetes by altering your lifestyle. Choose breakfast meals high in fibre and protein, contain healthy fats, with low to moderate carbohydrate content. We have compiled a list of breakfast options you should consider.

Eggs: Besides being low in calories and protein being one of the best breakfast choices, they are also delicious. Eggs are soft in calories, with one piece of approximately 70 calories and 6 grams of protein. An egg contains carbohydrates of less than 1 gram. Eggs are cooked in various ways. It's the easiest, including fried, poached, or scrambled, and in a healthy omelette with bell peppers and vegetables. ALSO READ: Avoid dry skin this winter season with the help of these ingredients

Oatmeal: This is a healthy breakfast cereal. Although it is delicious, oatmeal with relatively high carbohydrates is an excellent option because its fibre content can help lower blood sugar levels. They contain beta-glucan, a type of fibre responsible for most of their blood sugar-lowering effects.

Multigrain avocado tost: Diabetic patients can enjoy multigrain bread with avocado toast, which is easy to make. Avocados are tasty, high in monounsaturated fatty acids, and abundant in fibre after meals, which can help prevent blood sugar.

Multigrain bread toast with peanut butter: This breakfast can slow the release of sugar into your bloodstream as nut butter contains healthy fats and maintains our blood sugar levels. A slice of multigrain bread toast with nut butter is a delicious and nutritious breakfast choice.

