Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delicious and healthy breakfast options for diabetic patients

    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    Diabetes can lead to serious health issues, such as heart, liver and kidney ailments if proper attention is not paid to diet and medication. Here are a list of healthy breakfast options which are rich in protein and fibre that diabetic patients can opt for.

    Image: Getty Images

    Diabetes is a chronic disease that affects the pancreas and does not produce enough insulin. Various factors can trigger it and lead to serious health issues, such as vision loss, kidney disease and heart disease, over time. However, you can maintain diabetes by altering your lifestyle. Choose breakfast meals high in fibre and protein, contain healthy fats, with low to moderate carbohydrate content. We have compiled a list of breakfast options you should consider.

    Image: Getty Images

    Eggs: Besides being low in calories and protein being one of the best breakfast choices, they are also delicious. Eggs are soft in calories, with one piece of approximately 70 calories and 6 grams of protein. An egg contains carbohydrates of less than 1 gram. Eggs are cooked in various ways. It's the easiest, including fried, poached, or scrambled, and in a healthy omelette with bell peppers and vegetables.

    ALSO READ: Avoid dry skin this winter season with the help of these ingredients

    Image: Getty Images

    Oatmeal: This is a healthy breakfast cereal. Although it is delicious, oatmeal with relatively high carbohydrates is an excellent option because its fibre content can help lower blood sugar levels. They contain beta-glucan, a type of fibre responsible for most of their blood sugar-lowering effects.

    Image: Getty Images

    Multigrain avocado tost: Diabetic patients can enjoy multigrain bread with avocado toast, which is easy to make. Avocados are tasty, high in monounsaturated fatty acids, and abundant in fibre after meals, which can help prevent blood sugar. 

    Image: Getty Images

    Multigrain bread toast with peanut butter: This breakfast can slow the release of sugar into your bloodstream as nut butter contains healthy fats and maintains our blood sugar levels. A slice of multigrain bread toast with nut butter is a delicious and nutritious breakfast choice.

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Greek yoghurt with berries:  Blood sugar levels can be controlled by having this as your breakfast, and this meal can help diabetic patients thanks to the probiotics in yoghurt. It is naturally available and hence a good option for breakfast.

    Also Read: Get clear and glowing skin with the help of these homemade face packs

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Heres how to stick to your workout regime during winters sur

    Here's how to stick to your workout regime during winters

    Daily Horoscope for November 16 2022 Taurus Virgo Aquarius Pisces Scorpio Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 16, 2022: Beneficial day for Taurus, Virgo; Pisces, Aquarius be careful

    Numerology Prediction for November 16 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 16, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 5 actors who own beauty ventures sur

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 5 actors who own beauty ventures

    Ganga Vilas Cruise to cover around 50 tourist sites from Kaziranga National Park to Mayong sur

    'Ganga Vilas Cruise' to cover around 50 tourist sites from Kaziranga National Park to Mayong

    Recent Stories

    Heres how to stick to your workout regime during winters sur

    Here's how to stick to your workout regime during winters

    Qatar World Cup 2022: SWOT analysis for Brazil-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: SWOT analysis for Brazil

    Daily Horoscope for November 16 2022 Taurus Virgo Aquarius Pisces Scorpio Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 16, 2022: Beneficial day for Taurus, Virgo; Pisces, Aquarius be careful

    Numerology Prediction for November 16 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 16, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 5 actors who own beauty ventures sur

    Deepika Padukone to Katrina Kaif, 5 actors who own beauty ventures

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon