Money Plant Myths: Do They Really Attract Bugs? Here's the Truth
Lots of us have a money plant at home for good luck and a bit of green. But there's always this worry – does it bring insects and pests inside? Let's find out what's true and what's not.
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Image Credit : Gemini AI
Does the money plant really attract insects?
The money plant itself doesn't attract pests. Instead, the conditions around it do. Insects love damp, dark spots with less sunlight where they can hide. If your money plant corner has these conditions, you might see some bugs.
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Image Credit : Pinteresr
Precautions to take when growing a money plant
You can keep your money plant healthy with a few simple steps. Don't overwater it; wait until the top layer of soil is dry. Give it some sunlight now and then. Also, remember to wipe the leaves and keep the area around the pot clean. This simple routine helps keep pests away.
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Image Credit : PINTEREST
Easy tips to keep insects away
Controlling small pests on your plant isn't that hard. You can use a natural insecticide spray if needed. Washing the leaves with water also helps a lot. Make sure there's no stagnant water nearby and the plant gets good air circulation. This will stop pests from growing.
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Image Credit : AI Generated
Special care for money plants grown in water
Many people grow their money plants in water. If you do this, changing the water regularly is key. You should change the water every 5 to 7 days. Also, clean the glass or pot and remove any dead leaves. This stops the water from getting dirty and reduces the chances of fungus or pests.
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