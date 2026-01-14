Virat Kohli or Hardik Pandya- Do you know who has the most expensive watch? Check OUT
Expensive Watches Top 5 Cricketers: You'll be shocked to know the price of Hardik Pandya's watch. From Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli, let's find out the details of the top 5 cricketers who wear the most expensive watches.
Wow.. You can buy a luxury house with the price of cricketers' watches!
In the world of cricket, players win fans' hearts not just with their amazing performances but also with their luxurious lifestyles. These stars, who entertain with sixes and wickets on the field, often make headlines for their fashion and expensive items off the field.
Especially, the expensive watches worn by cricketers are always a topic of discussion. From Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli, the second name on the list of top 5 cricketers wearing watches worth lakhs to crores of rupees might surprise you.
Hardik Pandya's watch is priced at Rs. 2.7 crore
Team India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya tops the list of cricketers who wear the most expensive watches. Hardik is always trending on social media for his personal lifestyle and fashion.
On many occasions, even during matches, the attractive watches he wore caught the fans' attention. Known for his bold fashion sense, Hardik owns a Patek Philippe Nautilus watch, recognized as one of the most in-demand timepieces worldwide.
According to media reports, this watch costs around ₹2.7 crore. Notably, it's the most expensive watch on this list, which no other cricketer owns.
Ben Stokes' watch is priced at Rs. 38.96 lakh
England's Test captain Ben Stokes is in second place on this list. It's noteworthy that he is the only non-Indian cricketer to feature in this top-5 list.
Ben Stokes owns a 'Hublot Big Bang' watch. This watch is famous for its sporty look and modern design. The brand is very popular among athletes and celebrities. The price of this Hublot Big Bang watch worn by Ben Stokes is approximately ₹38.96 lakh. It is also one of the most expensive watches in international cricket.
Rohit Sharma's watch is priced at Rs. 10.7 lakh
The third name on this list is Team India's former captain, 'Hitman' Rohit Sharma. Just as stylish as he is with his batting on the field, Rohit has a similar passion for luxury watches off the field.
One of the most expensive watches Rohit Sharma owns is the Rolex Sky-Dweller. Its price starts from around ₹10.7 lakh. This watch is known for its dual time zone feature and stunning design. This watch perfectly complements Rohit's classy look.
MS Dhoni's watch is priced at Rs. 9.25 lakh
Everyone knows how crazy former Indian captain MS Dhoni is about cars and bikes. But 'Mr. Cool' is no less when it comes to watches. He has an amazing watch collection.
One of the special watches Dhoni owns is the Panerai Radiomir California. Its price is around ₹9.25 lakh. This Panerai watch, chosen by Dhoni, is known for its bold, military-action design. It reflects Dhoni's personality and his love for craftsmanship.
Virat Kohli's watch is priced at Rs. 8.60 lakh
At 5th place on this list is Team India's 'Run Machine,' superstar Virat Kohli. 'King' Kohli is also very fond of expensive watches. He owns a Rolex Daytona watch worth around ₹8.60 lakh.
This watch is equipped with a tachymetric scale to measure speed. It is very popular among professionals in the racing and sports world. Besides Rolex, it's reported that Kohli also owns watches from other luxury brands like Audemars Piguet and Patek Philippe.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.