In the world of cricket, players win fans' hearts not just with their amazing performances but also with their luxurious lifestyles. These stars, who entertain with sixes and wickets on the field, often make headlines for their fashion and expensive items off the field.

Especially, the expensive watches worn by cricketers are always a topic of discussion. From Hardik Pandya to Virat Kohli, the second name on the list of top 5 cricketers wearing watches worth lakhs to crores of rupees might surprise you.