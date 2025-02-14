Couple goals! Mukesh Ambani's proposal story: A car, a traffic jam, and a life-changing question

Beyond his corporate empire, Mukesh shares a heartwarming love story with his wife, Nita Ambani. Their journey, from an arranged setup to a grand yet simple proposal, is nothing short of a Bollywood romance.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
Published: Feb 14, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest business magnate and chairman of Reliance Industries, is known for his business acumen, inherited from his father, Dhirubhai Ambani. However, beyond his corporate empire, Mukesh shares a heartwarming love story with his wife, Nita Ambani. Their journey, from an arranged setup to a grand yet simple proposal, is nothing short of a Bollywood romance.

budget 2025
article_image2

When Nita caught Dhirubhai Ambani's attention

Nita Dalal, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, grew up in a middle-class Gujarati family in Mumbai. During one of her dance performances at a cultural event, she unknowingly impressed business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife, Kokilaben. Struck by her grace and charm, Dhirubhai saw her as a perfect match for his son, Mukesh.

article_image3

Taking the first step, Dhirubhai personally called Nita to propose the idea. However, mistaking it for a prank, she disconnected the call! It was only later that she realized it was indeed the industrialist himself. Once her family agreed, Mukesh and Nita’s courtship began.

article_image4

Balancing work and love

With Mukesh handling Reliance’s expanding empire and Nita working as a teacher, finding time for each other was a challenge. Yet, they made sure to nurture their relationship despite their demanding schedules. Their love story was built on mutual understanding and respect, with Nita making it clear from the start that she wanted to continue working even after marriage—a condition the Ambanis readily accepted.

article_image5

A proposal in the middle of traffic!

Mukesh Ambani’s proposal to Nita was nothing short of a Bollywood-style moment. While out on a casual date, Mukesh took her for a drive along Mumbai’s Peddar Road. But as they were stuck in traffic, he suddenly stopped the car and popped the question:

"Will you marry me?"

article_image6

Caught off guard by the unexpected proposal, Nita hesitated. Seeing her silence, Mukesh playfully added:

"Tell me now, or I won't start the car."

The ultimatum, mixed with humor and affection, made the moment unforgettable. Without much thought, Nita said 'yes', sealing their fate forever.

article_image7

A marriage built on love and respect:

In 1985, Mukesh and Nita tied the knot, beginning a journey of love, family, and shared ambitions. Over the years, they have built not just a successful empire but also a strong family unit with their children—Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani. Now proud grandparents, the couple continues to inspire many with their enduring partnership.

article_image8

More than just a power couple:

Mukesh Ambani often credits his wife for standing by him through every challenge. While he steers one of the biggest business conglomerates in the world, Nita Ambani has carved her own identity in philanthropy, education, and sports. Together, they represent a perfect blend of ambition, love, and unwavering support for each other.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

The Science Behind the Sparkle: Unveiling the Benefits of Gold Jewellery MEG

The Science Behind the Sparkle: Unveiling the Benefits of Gold Jewellery

Valentine's Day 2025: 7 Promises for a lasting relationship MEG

Valentine's Day 2025: 7 Promises for a lasting relationship

 Evil Eye: 7 ways to protect yourself and embrace positivity MEG

 Evil Eye: 7 ways to protect yourself and embrace positivity

Daily Productivity: 7 tips to keep your reading habit consistent MEG

Daily Productivity: 7 tips to keep your reading habit consistent

Creative ways to celebrate Valentine's Day 2025

Valentine's Day 2025: 6 creative ways to celebrate this special day with your loved one

Recent Stories

Donald Trump gifts 'Our Journey Together' book to PM Modi; here's what it features (PHOTOS) anr

Donald Trump gifts 'Our Journey Together' book to PM Modi; here's what it features (PHOTOS)

Tata Punch becomes India's best-selling car, overtakes Maruti WagonR over 1.64 Lakh Units sold in 10 Months gcw

Tata Punch becomes India's best-selling car, overtakes Maruti WagonR!

India and US to ink 10-year defence framework for stronger military ties, agree on reciprocal arms procurement dmn

India and US to ink 10-year defence framework for stronger military ties, agree on reciprocal arms procurement

Ranveer Allahbadia to CarryMinati: 6 YouTubers who faced controversies NTI

Ranveer Allahbadia to CarryMinati: 6 YouTubers who faced controversies

Was Gautam Adani case discussed during PM Modi-Trump meeting? Here's the TRUTH (WATCH) shk

Was Gautam Adani case discussed during PM Modi-Trump meeting? Here's the TRUTH (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Ranveer Allahbadia LOSES 2 Million YouTube Followers 😱 After Controversial Remarks!

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Kerala Pulse | How a Matrimonial Scam on 'Way To Nikah' Costs Woman ₹25 Lakhs

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Infographic Hub | The Baffling World of Quantum Computers

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava BREAKS Box Office RECORDS with Historic Pre-Sales!

Video Icon
Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Khan Sir EXPOSES Rigging in BPSC Exams, Claims To Have Evidence That Can WIN High Court!

Video Icon