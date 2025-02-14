Couple goals! Mukesh Ambani's proposal story: A car, a traffic jam, and a life-changing question

Beyond his corporate empire, Mukesh shares a heartwarming love story with his wife, Nita Ambani. Their journey, from an arranged setup to a grand yet simple proposal, is nothing short of a Bollywood romance.

Mukesh Ambani, India's richest business magnate and chairman of Reliance Industries, is known for his business acumen, inherited from his father, Dhirubhai Ambani. However, beyond his corporate empire, Mukesh shares a heartwarming love story with his wife, Nita Ambani. Their journey, from an arranged setup to a grand yet simple proposal, is nothing short of a Bollywood romance.

When Nita caught Dhirubhai Ambani's attention

Nita Dalal, a trained Bharatanatyam dancer, grew up in a middle-class Gujarati family in Mumbai. During one of her dance performances at a cultural event, she unknowingly impressed business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani and his wife, Kokilaben. Struck by her grace and charm, Dhirubhai saw her as a perfect match for his son, Mukesh.

Taking the first step, Dhirubhai personally called Nita to propose the idea. However, mistaking it for a prank, she disconnected the call! It was only later that she realized it was indeed the industrialist himself. Once her family agreed, Mukesh and Nita’s courtship began.

Balancing work and love

With Mukesh handling Reliance’s expanding empire and Nita working as a teacher, finding time for each other was a challenge. Yet, they made sure to nurture their relationship despite their demanding schedules. Their love story was built on mutual understanding and respect, with Nita making it clear from the start that she wanted to continue working even after marriage—a condition the Ambanis readily accepted.

A proposal in the middle of traffic!

Mukesh Ambani’s proposal to Nita was nothing short of a Bollywood-style moment. While out on a casual date, Mukesh took her for a drive along Mumbai’s Peddar Road. But as they were stuck in traffic, he suddenly stopped the car and popped the question: "Will you marry me?"

Caught off guard by the unexpected proposal, Nita hesitated. Seeing her silence, Mukesh playfully added: "Tell me now, or I won't start the car." The ultimatum, mixed with humor and affection, made the moment unforgettable. Without much thought, Nita said 'yes', sealing their fate forever.

A marriage built on love and respect:

In 1985, Mukesh and Nita tied the knot, beginning a journey of love, family, and shared ambitions. Over the years, they have built not just a successful empire but also a strong family unit with their children—Akash, Isha, and Anant Ambani. Now proud grandparents, the couple continues to inspire many with their enduring partnership.

More than just a power couple:

Mukesh Ambani often credits his wife for standing by him through every challenge. While he steers one of the biggest business conglomerates in the world, Nita Ambani has carved her own identity in philanthropy, education, and sports. Together, they represent a perfect blend of ambition, love, and unwavering support for each other.

