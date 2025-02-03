Coorg to Goa to Ooty-8 Budget-Friendly Romantic Getaways in India Under Rs 30000

Love isn't just about sharing a life, it's also about sharing journeys. A trip with your loved one is a great way to strengthen your bond, explore new places, and create lasting memories. And it doesn't have to be expensive. If you're looking for a romantic getaway this February, India offers beautiful, budget-friendly destinations where you can enjoy quality time with your partner for under ₹30,000.

Coorg, Karnataka

1. Coorg, Karnataka - The Scotland of India With lush greenery, coffee plantations, and a pleasant climate, Coorg is perfect for those seeking tranquility and romance. Enjoy nature walks, visit coffee plantations, and explore Abbey and Iruppu Falls. - Things to do: Visit Namdroling Monastery, walk through coffee plantations, trek to Tadiandamol, visit Dubare Elephant Camp.

- Budget: Stay in homestays or guesthouses. Travel, accommodation, and food for two can be managed within ₹30,000.

Munnar

2. Munnar, Kerala - A Refreshing Hill Station Known for its tea plantations, rolling hills, and cool climate, Munnar is a great destination for couples. The serene atmosphere and scenic beauty make it one of the best budget-friendly destinations in India. - Things to do: Visit the Tea Museum, trek in Eravikulam National Park, enjoy boating at Mattupetty Dam, visit Anamudi Peak.

- Budget: Munnar offers many affordable hotels and homestays. A well-planned trip for two can be done within ₹30,000.

Jaipur

3. Jaipur, Rajasthan - The Pink City Jaipur, with its rich history, vibrant culture, and magnificent forts, is a great destination for history and architecture buffs. Known as the “Pink City,” Jaipur offers palaces, bustling markets, and royal attractions. - Things to do: Visit Hawa Mahal, Amber Fort, City Palace. Explore local markets for traditional handicrafts.

- Budget: Jaipur has budget-friendly hotels. Explore the city using local transport or rented bicycles. A 3-4 day trip can be managed within ₹30,000.

Andaman Islands

4. Andaman and Nicobar Islands - Beach Paradise For beach lovers, the Andaman Islands are a great choice. Pristine beaches and a tropical climate make it a worthwhile consideration. Perfect for relaxation and rejuvenation. - Things to do: Explore Havelock Island, go snorkeling or scuba diving, relax on Radhanagar and Kalapathar beaches.

- Budget: Budget accommodations, local transport, and affordable food options are available. Booking tickets in advance can offer discounts.

Darjeeling

5. Darjeeling, West Bengal - Tea Gardens & Mountain Views Darjeeling is a beautiful hill station with colonial architecture, lush tea gardens, and stunning views of Kanchenjunga. Perfect for leisurely walks, exploring beautiful gardens, and cozying up in cafes. - Things to do: Ride the toy train, visit Batasia Loop, explore the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, visit the Peace Pagoda.

- Budget: Darjeeling offers affordable guesthouses and homestays. A trip for two can be planned within a ₹30,000 budget.

Ooty Lake

6. Ooty, Tamil Nadu - Queen of Hill Stations Located in the Nilgiri Hills, Ooty is a picturesque hill station. Lush gardens, serene lakes, and sprawling tea estates make it a romantic destination for couples. - Things to do: Enjoy boating on Ooty Lake, ride the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, visit the Botanical Gardens, explore the Tea Museum.

- Budget: Ooty offers a range of budget accommodations, from homestays to guesthouses. A trip for two can be done under ₹30,000.

Goa Beaches

7. Goa - Tropical Paradise Goa offers a blend of sun, sand, and cultural experiences. Whether you want to relax on the beach, explore historic forts, or indulge in Goan cuisine, Goa has something for everyone. - Things to do: Visit Anjuna, Baga, and Palolem beaches, explore Aguada and Chapora forts, savor local seafood, enjoy river cruises.

- Budget: Goa offers a variety of budget accommodations, from beach shacks to affordable resorts. A trip can be managed within ₹30,000.

Kodaikanal Lake

8. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu - Princess of Hill Stations This Tamil Nadu hill station is known for its cool climate, lush greenery, and beautiful lakes. Perfect for those seeking tranquility and a break from the hustle and bustle. - Things to do: Visit Kodai Lake, enjoy boating, explore Bryant Park, trek to Pillar Rocks, stroll along Coaker's Walk.

- Budget: Kodaikanal offers budget-friendly accommodations, from homestays to guesthouses. A trip for two can be planned within ₹30,000. A romantic trip doesn't have to break the bank. Explore these incredible destinations in India with your partner on a budget of ₹30,000. Booking in advance can help secure budget-friendly accommodations. Opting for local experiences can also help save money. Pack your bags and get ready to create unforgettable memories!

