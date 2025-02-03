Coorg to Goa to Ooty-8 Budget-Friendly Romantic Getaways in India Under Rs 30000

Love isn't just about sharing a life, it's also about sharing journeys. A trip with your loved one is a great way to strengthen your bond, explore new places, and create lasting memories. And it doesn't have to be expensive. If you're looking for a romantic getaway this February, India offers beautiful, budget-friendly destinations where you can enjoy quality time with your partner for under ₹30,000.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 12:58 PM IST

Coorg, Karnataka

1. Coorg, Karnataka - The Scotland of India

With lush greenery, coffee plantations, and a pleasant climate, Coorg is perfect for those seeking tranquility and romance. Enjoy nature walks, visit coffee plantations, and explore Abbey and Iruppu Falls.

- Things to do: Visit Namdroling Monastery, walk through coffee plantations, trek to Tadiandamol, visit Dubare Elephant Camp.
- Budget: Stay in homestays or guesthouses. Travel, accommodation, and food for two can be managed within ₹30,000.

budget 2025
article_image2

Munnar

2. Munnar, Kerala - A Refreshing Hill Station

Known for its tea plantations, rolling hills, and cool climate, Munnar is a great destination for couples. The serene atmosphere and scenic beauty make it one of the best budget-friendly destinations in India.

- Things to do: Visit the Tea Museum, trek in Eravikulam National Park, enjoy boating at Mattupetty Dam, visit Anamudi Peak.
- Budget: Munnar offers many affordable hotels and homestays. A well-planned trip for two can be done within ₹30,000.

article_image3

Jaipur

3. Jaipur, Rajasthan - The Pink City

Jaipur, with its rich history, vibrant culture, and magnificent forts, is a great destination for history and architecture buffs. Known as the “Pink City,” Jaipur offers palaces, bustling markets, and royal attractions.

- Things to do: Visit Hawa Mahal, Amber Fort, City Palace. Explore local markets for traditional handicrafts.
- Budget: Jaipur has budget-friendly hotels. Explore the city using local transport or rented bicycles. A 3-4 day trip can be managed within ₹30,000.

article_image4

Andaman Islands

4. Andaman and Nicobar Islands - Beach Paradise

For beach lovers, the Andaman Islands are a great choice. Pristine beaches and a tropical climate make it a worthwhile consideration. Perfect for relaxation and rejuvenation.

- Things to do: Explore Havelock Island, go snorkeling or scuba diving, relax on Radhanagar and Kalapathar beaches.
- Budget: Budget accommodations, local transport, and affordable food options are available. Booking tickets in advance can offer discounts.

article_image5

Darjeeling

5. Darjeeling, West Bengal - Tea Gardens & Mountain Views

Darjeeling is a beautiful hill station with colonial architecture, lush tea gardens, and stunning views of Kanchenjunga. Perfect for leisurely walks, exploring beautiful gardens, and cozying up in cafes.

- Things to do: Ride the toy train, visit Batasia Loop, explore the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute, visit the Peace Pagoda.
- Budget: Darjeeling offers affordable guesthouses and homestays. A trip for two can be planned within a ₹30,000 budget.

article_image6

Ooty Lake

6. Ooty, Tamil Nadu - Queen of Hill Stations

Located in the Nilgiri Hills, Ooty is a picturesque hill station. Lush gardens, serene lakes, and sprawling tea estates make it a romantic destination for couples.

- Things to do: Enjoy boating on Ooty Lake, ride the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, visit the Botanical Gardens, explore the Tea Museum.
- Budget: Ooty offers a range of budget accommodations, from homestays to guesthouses. A trip for two can be done under ₹30,000.

article_image7

Goa Beaches

7. Goa - Tropical Paradise

Goa offers a blend of sun, sand, and cultural experiences. Whether you want to relax on the beach, explore historic forts, or indulge in Goan cuisine, Goa has something for everyone.

- Things to do: Visit Anjuna, Baga, and Palolem beaches, explore Aguada and Chapora forts, savor local seafood, enjoy river cruises.
- Budget: Goa offers a variety of budget accommodations, from beach shacks to affordable resorts. A trip can be managed within ₹30,000.

article_image8

Kodaikanal Lake

8. Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu - Princess of Hill Stations

This Tamil Nadu hill station is known for its cool climate, lush greenery, and beautiful lakes. Perfect for those seeking tranquility and a break from the hustle and bustle.

- Things to do: Visit Kodai Lake, enjoy boating, explore Bryant Park, trek to Pillar Rocks, stroll along Coaker's Walk.
- Budget: Kodaikanal offers budget-friendly accommodations, from homestays to guesthouses. A trip for two can be planned within ₹30,000.

A romantic trip doesn't have to break the bank. Explore these incredible destinations in India with your partner on a budget of ₹30,000. Booking in advance can help secure budget-friendly accommodations. Opting for local experiences can also help save money. Pack your bags and get ready to create unforgettable memories!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios
budget 2025

RELATED STORIES

PCOS Struggles? Find out what to eat and avoid for better wellness NTI

PCOS Struggles? Find out what to eat and avoid for better wellness

Don't let screens age you: 5 tips to protect your skin from blue light damage

Don’t let screens age you: 5 tips to protect your skin from blue light damage

Makeup in a Minute: 10 quick tips for a polished look on busy mornings

Makeup in a Minute: 10 quick tips for a polished look on busy mornings

Basant Panchami 2025: Why the swan is goddess Saraswati's sacred vehicle? NTI

Basant Panchami 2025: Why the swan is goddess Saraswati's sacred vehicle?

football Cristiano Ronaldo's 5 daily 90-minute naps: 10 ways Al-Nassar star's health secret can benefit you snt

Cristiano Ronaldo's 5 daily 90-minute naps: 10 ways Al-Nassar star's health secret can benefit you

Recent Stories

YouTube Growth Hacks: 5 effective ways to increase your views and engagement NTI

YouTube Growth Hacks: 5 effective ways to increase your views and engagement

'Unfortunate incident but go to High Court': SC refuses to entertain PIL against UP govt in MahaKumbh stampede shk

'Unfortunate incident but go to High Court': SC refuses to entertain PIL against UP govt in MahaKumbh stampede

Apple cancels Mac connected AR smart glasses check details gcw

Apple cancels Mac-connected AR smart glasses | Check details

6 makeup looks to ace your party look

6 makeup looks to ace your party look

Mukesh Ambani buys Rs. 645 crore, bought a team England's Hundred League RBA

Mukesh Ambani buys Rs. 645 crore, bought a team England's Hundred League

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon