You probably make tomato, pepper, or garlic rasam all the time. You should try this unique coconut milk rasam at home this time.

The spicy kick of pepper, cumin, and garlic blends perfectly with the mild sweetness of coconut milk. You can mix this flavourful rasam with hot rice or just drink it like soup. You can easily make this recipe at home.

This recipe will definitely impress anyone who loves a good twist to their regular meals. Let us look at the ingredients and the step-by-step process.