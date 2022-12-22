Jhoome Jo: SRK and Deepika Padukone's killer moves with Arijit Singh's vocals are a visual-treat

The second foot-tapping and peppy track from Pathaan, Jhoome Jo, is finally out today. The avid fans and netizens have only gotten more excited for the movie to hit the screens on January 25, 2023. They have expressed their excitement on Twitter.

After a long wait, the makers have ended the anticipation of fans and netizens. The song stills released on social media yesterday by the makers had raised the curiosity of audiences and fans who want to witness King Khan with his nuanced performances again dominating the Bollywood film industry with Pathan. They have not been disappointed at all. Jhoome Jo, the song features Shah Rukh Khan flaunting his chiseled body with abs and a long-haired look. He is upping the fashion game dressed in a grey t-shirt and black pants with a military green color jacket.

In Jhoome Jo, Shah Rukh Khan dances flawlessly and in complete synchronization with Bollywood queen Deepika Padukone. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika's electrifying chemistry on the screens has gotten more enhanced with the song Jhoome Jo. Jhoome Jo has a fresh vibe, brilliant direction, visuals, cinematography, vocals, and bang-on choreography by the dynamic duo of Bosco Caesar. For those unaware, Bosco Caesar have previously won the hearts of fans and audiences with the perfect moves in the foot-tapping number, Ghungroo from War.

ALSO READ: Pathaan: Awaited song Jhoome Jo featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out now

Jhoome Jo, the song, has been sung by Arijit Singh, Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravijiani, and Sukriti Kakar. Vishal and Sheykhar had recently wowed audiences with their Spanish verse in the Besharam Rang, song from Pathaan. The song has brilliant direction and cinematography. The song has effectively captured fans attention towards several breathtaking locations in Spain. With foot-tapping music and an overall beach vibe, lyrics of the song, Jhoome Jo, have been penned by Kumaar.

As soon as the song got released, the fans instantly took to Twitter and started a tweets fest. They cannot stop themselves from giving stellar yet rave reviews about the Jhoome Jo song.

"Can't take my eyes off him! My god," said a fan. "Nahi milna banda mujhe kabhi… @iamsrk you’ve spoilt me for life. Looking this hot is just humanly impossible. #JhoomeJoPathaan #Pathan," said another fan. "I love how they balanced every thing Lyric dance modern qawali It's just so good I'm impressed about lyric more You are looking so good shah," a fan added. "#ShahRukhKhan is in complete form. Hoping this movie works and it will do good business! Bollywood is back #Pathaan," a fan shared. "You can ignore Bollywood but you can’t ignore SRK," a fan said.

ALSO READ: Pathaan Controversy: MP assembly speaker Girish Gautam asks SRK to watch film with his daughter