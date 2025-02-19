Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2025: 10 Powerful quotes to honor the great Maratha leader

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire, is remembered on his birth anniversary.  Reflect on his inspiring quotes and leadership.

 

Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 8:31 AM IST

One should not only expect good days in this life, because like day and night, good days also have to change - Shivaji Maharaj

It is not necessary to learn only by making mistakes. One can also learn by learning from the mistakes of others - Shivaji Maharaj

First the nation, then the guru, then the parents and then God. Therefore, one should not see oneself first, but the nation - Shivaji Maharaj

One who awakens his self-confidence, recognizes himself and thinks of the welfare of mankind can rule the whole world - Chhatrapati Shivaji

A brave warrior always bows before scholars, for knowledge and wisdom shape the destiny of a kingdom more than swords and battles. - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

If a man has self-confidence, then he can hoist the victory flag on the whole world with his courage - Shivaji Maharaj

When the goal is to win, then whatever the price may be to achieve it. It has to be paid - Shivaji Maharaj

The feeling of revenge keeps burning a person. Only patience is the only way to control revenge - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Even though everyone has a sword in their hand, it is willpower that establishes a power – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

A successful person can accept the challenge of proper mankind for the culmination of his duty - Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

