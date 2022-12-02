Chennai to Kochi, 8 amazing locations for a destination wedding in the south

Many people want to enjoy the special ceremony in a way just for their close friends and family members. If you are still looking for the perfect destination for your wedding, then do not worry because we have your back. Read on to know more.



Image: Getty Images

Head south if you are considering a destination wedding. Home to lush green hills, sandy beaches, gorgeous backwaters, and ancient beauty in South India! It is filled with beautiful places to fall in love with and get one step closer to a dreamy wedding. Indian destination weddings are currently establishing trends. If you are still looking for destinations for your wedding in south India, arrange a magnificent event at one of these wedding locations to enjoy the most unforgettable lifetime event.

Image: Getty Images

Kochi: Kochi is your wedding destination if you are a history freak. The colonial architecture of fort Kochi, quaint streets, and rich heritage make it an ideal destination for your wedding. A romantic mini-honeymoon can be enjoyed after your wedding.

Image: Getty Images

Puducherry: Puducherry also appeals to history enthusiasts because of its unique character. The impact of the French on the way of life. The stunning beaches and Tamil-French food is a sensory treat and do not fall short—the wedding of your dreams here, as many tropical resorts with private beaches.

Image: Getty Images

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is an excellent choice for destination weddings if you prefer city life. Your wedding will be unforgettable with the delectable local cuisine and breathtaking locations. Locating banquet venues in and around Bengaluru for the celebrations would be easy.

Image: Getty Images

Ooty: With its toy railroad and modest eateries operating for many years, this town, with its old-world feel, is charming. Make your wedding a moment everyone will remember for years, an intimate destination wedding in the cool mist that frequently blankets Ooty.

Image: Getty Images

Coorg: The best wedding destination in south India is Coorg, with stunning views and beautiful weather. From greenery to hilltops, there is a scenic backdrop for a destination wedding.

Image: Getty Images

Chennai: You can have an extravagant destination in this city's unique setting for a wedding. Chennai has all the amenities you could want, and there is no need to contact vendors separately. Its heritage site, lovely coastline, and gorgeous farmhouses are the best location in south India.

Image: Getty Images

Havelock Island: The Andaman Islands are extraordinary. If you don't want crowded, unclean beaches or crowds of tourists, Havelock Island is one of the most fantastic locations in India for your wedding. It's exotic, and the pristine blue water background will make for beautiful.

Image: Getty Images