People often send meaningful letters, greetings, and social media postings to convey holiday cheer among friends and family. If you're seeking for meaningful words to give during this holy event, check out these wishes, greetings, WhatsApp updates, and inspirational quotations.

Chaitra Navratri FAQs

When is Chaitra Navratri 2026?

Chaitra Navratri in 2026 will begin on March 19 and finish on March 27, however the dates may differ somewhat based on regional calendars.

What is the importance of Chaitra Navratri?

Chaitra Navratri commemorates the nine manifestations of the Goddess Durga (Navadurga) and represents the triumph of good over evil.

How is Chaitra Navratri celebrated?

Over the course of nine days, devotees fast, offer special prayers, adorn temples and houses, and worship various versions of Goddess Durga.

Why do people send Navratri greetings and messages?

People exchange Navratri wishes, messages, and quotations to convey joy, celebrate devotion, and bestow festive blessings on friends and family.

What are the nine days of Navratri devoted to?

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to one of Goddess Durga's nine incarnations, known collectively as Navadurga.